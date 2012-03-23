March 23 - Overview -- Toys "R" Us Delaware Inc. is issuing a $300 million B-3 term loan due 2018 as an add-on to the existing first-lien term loans to prefund debt maturities. -- We are assigning a 'B+' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to the proposed term loan. We are lowering the issue ratings on Toys "R" Us Delaware Inc.'s first-lien debt to 'B+' from 'BB-' and revising the recovery rating to '2' from '1', given the increased levels of first-lien borrowings. -- All other ratings remain unchanged, including the 'B' corporate credit rating on Toys "R" Us Inc. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that good execution and benefits from the continued store conversion strategy will support operating results in 2011, despite competitive pressure. Rating Action On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B+' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to Toys "R" Us Delaware Inc.'s proposed $300 million B-3 add-on term loan due 2018. Toys "R" Us Delaware is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toys "R" Us. Inc. (Holdco) and is the operator of the North American businesses. The B-3 term loan ranks pari-passu with the existing first-lien debt, which consists of the $700 million B-1 term loan due 2016, $400 million B-2 term loan due 2018, and $350 million secured notes due 2016, and benefit from the same collateral and guarantee package. We expect Toys R Us to use the proceeds to partly prefund debt maturities due in 2013, which total about $1.4 billion in 2013. We are lowering the issue ratings and recovery ratings on Delaware's first-lien debt to 'B+' from 'BB-' and revising the recovery rating to '2' from '1'. We are also lowering the issue rating on Toys "R" Us Delaware's $200 million unsecured debentures due 2021 (of which about $22 million is outstanding) to 'CCC+' from 'B'. We are thus revising the recovery rating to '6' from '3'. The lower ratings reflect the increased amount of secured debt pro forma for the proposed $300 million B-3 add-on term loan. All other ratings are unchanged, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. The outlook remains stable. Rationale The ratings on Wayne, N.J.-based Toys "R" Us Inc. reflect our expectation that Toys' financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria), given our expectations for limited improvement in credit protection measures in 2012. We base our expectations on the intensely competitive nature of toys and juvenile products retailing and Toys' onerous capital structure. Although operating results in the fourth quarter were somewhat below our expectations due to a modest decline in same-store sales, fewer Toys "R" Us Express store openings, and gross margin pressure, we expect total debt to EBITDA to remain in the mid-6x area, with EBITDA interest coverage at about 2x in 2012. In our 2012 base case forecast, we assume: -- Sales rising in the low-single-digit area. -- Gross margin continues to face pressure, but good cost control will help maintain operating margins despite competitive pressure. -- Limited free cash flow, given working capital needs and capital spending to support store conversion. Given the intense competition in the toy retailing sector, especially from mass merchants and discounters such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Target Corp., we view Toys' business risk profile as "weak." Moreover, the business is extremely seasonal, and depends on "hot" products. Although we expect the domestic economic recovery to be slow because of still-high unemployment, we expect Toys' operating results to remain satisfactory because of management's success with its merchandising strategy and cost-control initiatives, as well as the positive effect of the store conversion program. We believe that the continued integration of the toy and juvenile businesses and a focus on operational enhancements will bolster operating results in 2012. Liquidity We view Toys' liquidity as "adequate," given our expectations for operating cash flow and available sources of liquidity. There are no financial maintenance covenants under the terms of its bank facilities, but Toys needs to maintain a minimum availability of $125 million under its $1.85 billion asset-based revolving credit facility. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are as follows: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in EBITDA. -- Sources of cash include cash flow from operations, on-balance-sheet cash of $701 million as of Jan. 28, 2012, and about $1.0 billion of availability under Toys' $1.85 billion asset-based revolving credit facility due 2015. -- These sources would be adequate to cover cash uses consisting of capital spending and a modest amount of debt maturities. -- Toys faces a significant debt maturity in 2013, when about $1.4 billion of debt is due. The debt maturities include real estate loans of about $900 million at its European subsidiaries and $400 million of unsecured notes at Toys "R" Us Inc. (Holdco). Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Toys "R" Us, to be published as soon as possible following this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that good execution and benefits from the continued store conversion strategy will support operating results in 2011, despite competitive pressure. Although unlikely in the near term, we could raise the ratings if debt leverage declines to the mid-5x area. This could occur if sales grow by 6% or gross margin increases by 50 basis points (bps), resulting in EBITDA growth of about 10%, while debt remains constant. This could also occur if Toys can execute an IPO and use the proceeds to reduce debt by about $800 million. A downgrade would reflect weaker-than-expected operating results, which could occur if sales are below our expectations or if cost increases pressure operating margin, such that debt leverage exceeds 8x or liquidity contracts. For example, this could result from sales growth slowing to 1% and gross margin contracting by 150 bps, while debt remains constant. We could also consider a downgrade if liquidity is constrained or Toys faces difficulty in refinancing debt maturities. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Toys "R" Us Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Toys R Us Property Co. I LLC Senior Unsecured B+ Recovery Rating 2 Toys R Us Property Co. II LLC Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 2 Downgraded To From Toys "R" Us Delaware Inc. Senior Secured B+ BB- Recovery Rating 2 1 Senior Unsecured CCC+ B Recovery Rating 6 3 New Rating Toys "R" Us Delaware Inc. 