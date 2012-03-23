Overview -- U.S. directory publisher and marketing servicer Dex One completed a repurchase of term debt after amending its credit agreement, which permits the company flexibility to repurchase term debt at prices below face value. -- The company utilized $70 million of cash to repurchase about $142 million of its three subsidiaries' term loans at an average repurchase price of approximately 49.3% of par. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Dex One to 'SD' from 'CC', and lowering our issue-level rating on the term loans to 'D' from 'C'. -- We believe the company will continue to repurchase debt over the intermediate term the amended credit agreement permits. Rating Action On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Cary, N.C.-based Dex One Corp. and related entities to 'SD' from 'CC'. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on Dex Media East Inc.'s $672 million outstanding term loan, Dex Media West Inc.'s $594 million outstanding term loan, and R.H. Donnelley Inc.'s $866 million outstanding term loan due 2014 to 'D' from 'C'. The recovery rating on these loans remains at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects the application of Standard & Poor's criteria on subpar repurchase transactions, which we view as tantamount to a default. Moreover, the company's March 9, 2012 amendment allows for ongoing subpar repurchases of its term debt until 2013, as long as certain conditions are met. Additionally, on March 22, the company announced the commencement of a cash tender offer to purchase a portion of its senior subordinated notes due in 2017 below par. The term loan and subordinated notes are trading at a significant discount to their par values, providing the company an economic incentive to pursue a subpar buyback. We believe that these circumstances suggest a high probability of future subpar buybacks. We view Dex One's rising debt leverage, low debt trading levels, weak operating outlook, and steadily declining discretionary cash flow as indications of financial distress. As such, we assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as per our criteria. We regard the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," based on significant risks of continued structural and cyclical decline in the print directory sector. Structural risks include increased competition from online and other distribution channels as small business advertising expands across a greater number of marketing channels. Under our base-case scenario, we expect Dex One's 2012 revenues and EBITDA to show a mid-teens percentage and high-teens to low-20% rate decline, respectively, reflecting ongoing advertising declines due to a continued shift toward more efficient and lower cost digital platforms. Despite good growth in online bookings, which amount to about 20% of total bookings, we believe that total bookings will continue to decline at a mid-teens percentage rate over the near term. We do not expect that digital booking growth will offset print booking declines because Dex One has not been able to convert a significant portion of its print customer relationships into digital customers even though some have been bundled. As a result, we expect the EBITDA margin to deteriorate at an increasing rate, leverage to continue to rise, and discretionary cash flow to decline further. Eliminating the effect of GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) accounting after restructuring, revenues declined 17.5% and EBITDA fell 10.8% in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011 year over year. This was largely because of customer attrition, reduced advertiser renewals, and negative secular trends affecting directories. Though Dex One has reduced costs, the EBITDA margin fell to 42% for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 45%. Pro forma for the subpar repurchase, debt to EBITDA declined to 4.0x, from 4.3x at Dec. 31, 2011. Debt is adjusted for operating leases, postretirement obligations, and accrued interest, adding an additional $121 million to the reported debt balance. We expect leverage to increase in 2012 to the mid-4x area as we don't think debt repayments and subpar repurchases will offset EBITDA declines. Subpar repurchases are limited to the borrower's portion of excess cash flow, which we believe could narrow further in 2012 and 2013 because of steady declines in operating cash flow and large mandatory amortizations and cash flow sweeps. Liquidity In our view, Dex One has "less than adequate" sources of liquidity to support its capital structure. After taking into account the subpar repurchase, we estimate that cash balances decreased to $187 million from $257.9 million at Dec. 31, 2011. Standard & Poor's expects Dex One's discretionary cash flow to narrow over the next two to three years as weak operating trends continue to pressure revenues. Given the current cash balances and trading levels of the company's debt, we feel that management has a strong incentive to continue to take out debt at prices below par. Amortization of the term loans is significant over the next two years. The term loans mature in October 2014, and the notes mature in 2017. We believe there is significant risk surrounding the company's ability to refinance the full face value of its 2014 maturing debt. Dex One could use some of its cash flow for additional debt repurchases below par, given current trading levels of its term loans and notes. We will reassess the company's business and financial outlook over the intermediate term. Due to the small amount of debt tendered thus far, the post-tender capital structure remains virtually unchanged. Our reassessment will include the possibility of further subpar repurchases. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery analysis on Dex One, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Ratings List Downgraded To From Dex One Corp. Dex Media Inc. Dex Media East Inc. Dex Media West Inc. R.H. Donnelley Inc. Corporate Credit Rating SD/--/-- CC/Negative/-- Dex Media East Inc. Dex Media West Inc. R.H. Donnelley Inc. Senior Secured D C Recovery Rating 5 5 Ratings Unchanged Dex One Corp. Subordinated C Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 