March 23 - Overview -- U.S. gaming operator Centaur Holdings LLC, owner of the Indiana-based Hoosier Park racino, has reduced the size of its proposed senior secured credit facility to $180 million, from the $240 million originally contemplated. -- The change in the amount of first-lien debt, together with the second-lien term loan remaining in the capital structure, results in improved recovery prospects for the first-lien facility. -- We are revising our preliminary recovery rating on the proposed credit facility to '1' from '2' and raising our preliminary issue-level rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', reflecting the lower amount of first-lien debt. -- The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for meaningful incremental EBITDA in the event of a favorable judicial tax ruling, which, in conjunction with our performance expectations, would potentially result in credit measures supportive of a higher rating. Rating Action On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its preliminary recovery rating on Indiana-based Centaur Holdings LLC's proposed $180 million senior secured credit facility (reduced from the $240 million originally proposed) to '1' from '2', reflecting our current expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also raised our preliminary issue-level rating on the proposed debt to 'BB-' (two notches higher than our 'B' preliminary corporate credit rating) from 'B+', in accordance with our notching criteria. The revised preliminary recovery rating reflects a lower amount of first-lien debt than originally proposed as well as the second-lien term loan remaining in the capital structure, which results in improved recovery prospects for the first-lien facility. The new proposed facility will consist of a $10 million revolver due 2017 and a $170 million term loan due 2017. Centaur plans to use the proceeds to refinance its existing first-lien term loan, which remains in place following the company's exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Oct. 1, 2011. Our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating and positive rating outlook remain unchanged. Rationale Our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Centaur's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of Centaur's business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Centaur's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects our expectation that adjusted debt leverage will remain in the low-6x area through 2012, and near 6x in 2013 (our leverage measure includes about $52 million in PIK notes). We also believe interest coverage will remain in the low-2x area and that Centaur will generate only modest discretionary cash flow, which it will use for debt reduction. These expectations do not incorporate the potential benefit from a favorable tax ruling from the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, which would reduce gaming taxes and result in a meaningful increase in EBITDA. Our assessment of Centaur's business risk profile as weak reflects its narrow business focus as an operator of a single casino and racing facility that faces competitive pressures from Indiana Live!, a racino located about 60 miles south of Hoosier Park. Additionally, as a single property, Centaur is exposed to event risk, including potential regional economic volatility that could disproportionately affect its operations. Centaur's relatively stable operating performance throughout the economic cycle and its proximity to the affluent northern Indianapolis suburbs and I-69 corridor region, somewhat temper these factors. In addition, we believe Hoosier Park's market position is protected from meaningful additional competition, as we believe there is minimal risk of any new or relocated gaming licenses being granted in Indiana. Our ratings currently incorporate our expectation for 2012 and 2013 net revenue to remain flat and for EBITDA margin to improve slightly, due to the phase-out of a subsidy that is currently paid to another Indiana gaming property, French Lick Resort and Casino. Our revenue expectation stems from our belief that Centaur will continue to increase its customer base within its primary local market, as well as maintain its dominant position in the affluent Northern Indianapolis suburbs and Northeastern Indiana region. We believe, however, that additional competition from new gaming properties in Ohio may offset modest revenue growth within its direct market. Centaur achieved mid-single-digit percent revenue and EBITDA growth at Hoosier Park in 2011. We believe this growth resulted in part from the continued gradual economic recovery, as well as increased customer confidence in the stability of operations following the company's emergence from bankruptcy. Indiana Senate Bill 140 failed to receive a final vote in the House, and as a result, was not passed into law. If passed, the bill would have amended the state graduated wagering tax such that the tax would be based on adjusted gross revenue less any horsemen's purse distributions, to the benefit of both Centaur and Indianapolis Downs (owner and operator of Indiana Live!). As a result, Centaur and Indianapolis Downs are currently pursuing a judicial process that could potentially adjudicate the original favorable ruling made by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court For The District Of Delaware (where the court ruled that Indiana racinos are not required to pay the graduated wagering tax on the 15% of gross gaming receipts that they are required to pay to the horse industry). The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to hear an appeal from the Indiana Department of Revenue, on expedited basis, regarding the validity of the favorable tax ruling made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. An adjudication by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals of the favorable U.S. Bankrupty Court's decision would effectively remove the double taxation on Centaur, and result in a meaningful increase (of about 25%) in the EBITDA we expect, as well as reduction in leverage by over 1x. We will reassess our rating in the event of a favorable court ruling. However, the recently enacted Indiana Senate Bill 36, which allows the two Indiana racinos to come under common ownership, could potentially pave the way for a leveraging transaction for Centaur, as Indianapolis Downs is preparing to exit Chapter 11 in the near future. Although we believe it is too early to determine if and when a potential acquisition of Indiana Live! may occur, in the event that Centaur receives a favorable judicial ruling, we would assess the current status of the potential acquisition of Indiana Live! prior to determining whether a higher rating is warranted. Centaur owns and operates Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Anderson, Ind., approximately 35 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis. Hoosier Park primarily serves as an Indiana local's facility, with 80% to 85% of revenues originating from markets within 50 miles from the facility. The park opened in June 2008 and currently offers: -- 2,000 slots and electronic table games. -- 80,000 sq. ft. of racing grandstand and clubhouse space. -- Seven-eighths' mile oval horse track with live Standardbred and Thoroughbred racing each year, with a simulcast wagering area. -- 3,500 surface parking spaces. -- Dining and entertainment options that include a 5,000-person capacity outdoor venue, a 750-person capacity indoor showroom, and 11 restaurants, bars, and lounges. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations and the proposed new credit facility, Centaur has "adequate" liquidity. Relevant factors in our assessment of Centaur's liquidity profile include the following: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to cover uses by over 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect sources of cash would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by up to 30%. -- We expect that maintenance covenants will be set such that Centaur would remain in compliance even in the event of a 15% decline in EBITDA. Pro forma for the new credit facility, sources of liquidity will include full availability under the proposed $10 million revolver, limited excess cash on the balance sheet, and internally generated cash. Uses of liquidity include interest and amortization payments, capital expenditures (primarily maintenance, which we believe will be about $8 million per year), and a 75% excess cash flow sweep provision under the terms of the new credit facility (stepping down to 50% if first-lien leverage is maintained below 3x). Terms of the financial maintenance covenants have not yet been set, but we anticipate that there will be first-lien and total leverage covenants, as well as an interest coverage covenant, which we expect will be set at levels that provide some cushion under our performance expectations. We expect the differential between the first-lien and total leverage covenants will be set to provide some room for a potential leveraging transaction. Under the proposed refinancing transaction, Centaur will have no meaningful maturities until 2017, when its revolving credit facility matures. Outlook Our positive rating outlook reflects the potential for meaningful incremental EBITDA in the event of a favorable judicial tax ruling, which, in conjunction with our performance expectations, would potentially result in credit measures supportive of a higher rating. However, even in the event that the judicial process is successful for Centaur, we would assess the current status of the potential acquisition of Indiana Live! prior to determining whether a higher rating is warranted, as this would represent a potential leveraging transaction for Centaur. In the event that the judicial adjudication process is unsuccessful, we would likely revise our rating outlook to stable as, under our current performance expectations, leverage would remain near 6x, which is in line with a 'B' rating based on our assessment of Centaur's business risk profile. We would consider lowering ratings if EBITDA generation is meaningfully below our expectation, resulting in our belief that leverage would remain above 7x or interest coverage would fall below 1.5x. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Centaur Holdings, LLC Corporate Credit Rating B(prelim.)/Positive/-- Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From New Centaur LLC Senior Secured BB-(prelim.) B+(prelim.) Recovery Rating 1(prelim.) 2(prelim.) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.