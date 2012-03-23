(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 23 - Fitch Ratings has published 'Credit Card Movers & Shakers' containing January 2012 performance. There appears to be no near-term break in sight for U.S. prime credit card ABS performance, while retail card results came in mixed, according to the latest index results from Fitch. Highlighted by consistent positive collateral performance trends, prime credit card ABS maintained strong momentum into the month of February, with chargeoffs continuing to fall while declining to levels not seen since the end of 2007. Credit card ABS ratings are expected to remain stable and early amortization risk is expected to remain remote. 'Credit Card Movers & Shakers' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance>> ABS >> Newsletters Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Credit Card Movers & Shakers (U.S.) (New York Ratings Team)