Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two classes of Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust mortgage pass-through certificates, series 1999-WF1. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The affirmations reflect stable portfolio performance and high credit enhancement to the rated classes. As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been reduced by 94.6% to $51.9 million from $968.5 million at issuance. In addition, five loans (3.1%) have been fully defeased. The pool has become concentrated with only 35 loans remaining. Fitch has identified seven Fitch Loans of Concern (26.7%), one of which is specially-serviced. Interest shortfalls totaling $456,619 are currently affecting class O. The largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a specially-serviced loan (8%) secured by a 108,516 square foot retail property located in Carpentersville, IL. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2010 due to monetary default. The cash flow from the property is insufficient to cover the debt service due to increased vacancy and slow paying tenants. The borrower filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2011 and the bankruptcy was dismissed in July 2011. Fitch affirms the following classes, as indicated: --$9.1 million class H at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$7.3 million class J at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating of the interest-only class X. (For additional information, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Classes A-1, A-2, B, C, D, E, F, and G have paid in full. Classes K through O are not rated by Fitch. Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed -Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions