Aug 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B+' issue-level ratings to Belden Inc.'s proposed $550 million senior subordinated notes due 2022. We also assigned a '6' recovery rating to this debt, indicating our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company intends to use the proceeds from the new debt to repurchase its existing callable $350 million senior subordinated notes due 2017 in their entirety, and to make a tender offer for its existing $200 million senior subordinated notes due 2019. The issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's senior secured revolving credit facility remain unchanged. The 'BB' corporate credit rating and outlook are unchanged as well. We have increased our estimated default-level enterprise valuation on the company. The higher enterprise valuation reflects continuing and sustained improvement in profitability, and the additional scale and enterprise value from acquisitions made since our last analysis. We have also updated our recovery analysis to include the new unrated 250 million Canadian dollar term loan A that was borrowed to complete the Miranda Technologies Inc. acquisition. (For the complete transaction details and recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Belden, to be published following this release on RatingsDirect.) The ratings on Belden reflect the company's participation in the highly competitive and cyclical cable, connectivity, and networking product markets; its exposure to volatile raw material pricing and foreign currency rates; and a "significant" financial profile. Belden's diversification into higher margin value-added specialty products and expansion of its vertical markets served, along with "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria) and good cash flow characteristics, partly offset these risks. Last 12 months ended June 30, 2012 leverage pro forma for the recent Miranda acquisition was just over 3x. We expect leverage to gradually decline over the next year through modest revenue growth and continued incremental improvement in EBITDA margins. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Belden, published on June 29, 2012 on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012 -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Belden Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- New Ratings Belden Inc. Subordinated $550 mil. nts due 2022 B+ Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.