Aug 13 - Fitch believes the rules proposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) concerning RMBS servicers, if implemented, would set consistent standards for all U.S. residential mortgage servicers, including smaller nonbank entities that have thus far avoided the mandated changes. However, similar to other servicing focused initiatives, the CFPB rules will further increase compliance costs for the industry and potentially drive further consolidation within mid to smaller servicers. The CFPB proposal builds on many of the changes to servicing implemented under the consent orders and settlement that large banks came to with several state Attorneys General concerning residential lending practices. They included extensive changes or enhancements to procedural, staffing, and technology procedures. However, those rules only governed the actions of the largest banks in the agreements. Furthermore, the bureau indicated that it is considering additional standards yet to be disclosed. A key change with the CFPB rules is their extended scope, as they will govern both banks and nonbanks of all sizes and types. While these changes should be manageable for larger banks, Fitch Ratings believes their impact will be most directly felt by smaller institutions due to the higher impact of compliance costs. As such, Fitch believes these changes have the potential to drive further consolidation and uncertainty in the industry as larger entities scale down their presence due to increased scrutiny and compliance risks, while smaller entities exit due to higher compliance costs and insufficient returns. In general, Fitch views the proposed rules positively as they should improve the consistency and quality of servicing in the industry and may ultimately foster greater confidence in the sector. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.