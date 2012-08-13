Nikkei falls 1 pct, pressured by stronger yen and Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday, surrendering the 20,000 level after losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
Aug 13 EnerSys : * Moodys changes EnerSys outlook to positive from stable, affirms ratings * Rpt-moodys changes enersys outlook to positive from stable, affirms ratings
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday, surrendering the 20,000 level after losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
* Qiagen receives U.S. FDA approval for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) testing on automated Qiasymphony platform