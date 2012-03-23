March 23 - Overview -- U.S. publisher American Media's third-quarter operating performance was weak. -- We are revising our 'B' rating outlook on the company to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade should the company's discretionary cash flow or margin of compliance with financial covenants deteriorate. Rating Action On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Boca Raton, Fla.-based American Media Inc. to negative from stable. Ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, were affirmed. Rationale The outlook revision to negative reflects American Media's weak operating performance, as well as the potential for discretionary cash flow to contract and/or the company's margin of compliance to thin if EBITDA continues to decline. The 'B' rating reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that leverage will remain high and interest coverage will stay low. Weak leverage and interest coverage metrics underpin our view of American Media's financial profile as "aggressive," based on our criteria. We view the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" based on our expectations that the company will continue operating in highly competitive markets, that operating diversity will stay limited, that American Media will remain vulnerable to cyclicality, and that it will face adverse secular trends. Over the near term, we expect organic revenue to decline. American Media is a magazine and tabloid publisher, producing titles such as "Shape," "Star," and "The National Enquirer." Magazine publishing is highly competitive, particularly in the areas of celebrity news and gossip. Some of American Media's publications compete with magazines from larger, better-capitalized companies. The industry also faces difficult long-term fundamentals because of competition from Internet-based media, where content is often available to readers free of charge and barriers to entry are low. Ad spending is also migrating online. Aside from structural issues, both circulation and advertising revenue are vulnerable to economic cyclicality. In our 2012 base-case scenario, we expect revenue to decline at a low-single-digit percentage pace and EBITDA to decline around 20%. In 2013, we believe that the company's revenue will continue to decline at a low-single-digit to mid-single-digit pace because of ongoing declines in circulation and advertising revenue. We estimate that EBITDA will also continue to decline, but only at a mid-single-digit pace because of cost reductions from recent initiatives (including a more favorable printing contract). For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2011, American Media's revenue declined 3.7% because of the benefit from recently acquired magazines, which more than offset an organic revenue decline in the teens. EBITDA including restructuring charges and amortization of deferred rack costs (which is different from covenant EBITDA) declined sharply, by 27%. Leverage (adjusted for operating leases) was high, at about 6.2x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. Unadjusted coverage of interest was thin, at 1.4x for the period. Leverage is somewhat above the indicative financial risk debt-to-EBITDA range between 4x and 5x that our criteria characterize as an "aggressive" financial risk profile. Still, American Media generates moderate positive discretionary cash flow because of low working capital requirements and capital expenditures. Assuming that EBITDA declines, we expect leverage to rise modestly, but remain at or below the mid-6x area in 2013, and discretionary cash flow generation to be modest. Liquidity American Media has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by 1.2x or more; -- We expect sources minus uses to be positive, even in the event of an unforeseen 15% EBITDA decline over the next 12 months; and -- We expect that the company can maintain covenant compliance, even with a 15% decrease in EBITDA. Liquidity sources include a $40 million revolving credit facility (which had $20 million drawn as of Dec. 31, 2011) and a cash balance of $6.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect that positive discretionary cash flow in 2013 will be modest. Near-term debt maturities are minimal. We also expect the company's margin of compliance with its senior leverage covenant--the only covenant under its revolving credit facility--to be adequate, at least over the next 12 months. The covenant steps down on July 1, 2013. Recovery analysis For our recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on American Media, published on RatingsDirect Jan. 30, 2012.) Outlook Our rating outlook on American Media is negative. We could lower the rating if the company's margin of compliance drops below 15% and we conclude headroom could decrease further, or if we become convinced that discretionary cash flow will turn negative. Specifically, this could occur if revenues decline at a mid-single-digit pace and the company's EBITDA margin declines by 100 basis points or more. Continuing structural pressures on American Media's advertising and circulation revenue could contribute to such a scenario. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company improves operating performance and we become convinced that the company will generate moderately positive discretionary cash flow and maintain an adequate margin of compliance with financial covenants. Related Criteria And Research -- What Are The Key Credit Issues For The Evolving U.S. Media & Entertainment Industry?, March 5, 2012 -- Structural Shifts Continue Across The U.S. Media & Entertainment Landscape, March 5, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From American Media Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured First Lien B Recovery Rating 4 Senior Secured Second-Lien CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.