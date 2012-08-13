Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'F1' ratings assigned to short-term notes ($231 million currently outstanding) and the 'A' ratings assigned to medium-term notes (none currently outstanding) issued by seven Puerto Rico closed-end funds (CEFs) co-advised by Popular Asset Management and UBS Asset Managers of Puerto Rico. A complete list of the rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The main drivers for the rating actions are the asset coverage available to the notes at the individual, sub-account level, the structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral maintenance provisions in the event of asset coverage declines, the legal and regulatory parameters that govern the funds' operations, and the capabilities of UBS Asset Managers of Puerto Rico and Popular Asset Management as co-advisers. The funds' credit parameters are consistent with Fitch's Puerto Rico closed-end fund rating criteria at the assigned rating levels for each series of notes. FUND SUMMARY The funds are corporations organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and are duly registered as non-diversified, closed-end management investment companies under the Puerto Rico Investment Companies Act, as amended. The funds normally invest at least 67% of total assets in securities issued by Puerto Rico entities. These include securities issued by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities and corporate obligations and preferred stock of Puerto Rico entities. The funds increase amounts available for investment through the issuance of preferred stock, debt securities, or other forms of leverage, representing not more than 50% of total assets immediately after any such issuance. Currently, the funds utilize short-term and medium-term notes and reverse repurchase agreements. STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS At the time of the ratings affirmations, the funds' asset coverage ratios, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch overcollateralization (OC) tests using the asset specific discount factors and the minimum discount factors found in Fitch's applicable criteria were in excess of 100%, which are the minimum asset coverage amounts deemed consistent with the assigned ratings. Each fund segregates collateral for each series of 100% Principal Protected Notes (comprised of a medium-term note series and a short-term note series). The Fitch OC tests calculate asset coverage available to the notes and preferred stock, based on discounted market prices and diversification of the assets in each segregated collateral account. Should either of the asset coverage tests decline below 100% (as tested weekly) and not cure within the pre-specified timeframe of five business days, the governing documents would require the fund to reduce leverage in a sufficient amount to restore compliance with the applicable asset coverage tests on the final day of the cure period. THE ADVISOR UBS Asset Managers of Puerto Rico and Popular Asset Management are the funds' investment advisors. Subject to the supervision of the funds' boards of directors they are responsible for the funds' overall investment strategy and implementation. UBS Asset Managers of Puerto Rico is a division of UBS Trust Company of Puerto Rico, which is an affiliate of UBS Financial Services Incorporated of Puerto Rico and Popular Asset Management is a division of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico. RATINGS SENSITIVITY The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch. Changes in the supply-demand dynamics with respect to invested collateral types may influence Fitch's analytical approach to the liquidity of underlying collateral types. In addition, the amount of total leverage assumed by a fund could also influence Fitch's analytical conclusion if such leverage increased the likelihood of a bankruptcy stay with respect to the overall fund. RATING ACTIONS Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Bond Fund I --Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A'; --Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'. Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund --Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A'; --Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'. Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund II --Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A'; --Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'. Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund III --Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A'; --Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'. Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund IV --Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A'; --Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'. Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund V --Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A'; --Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'. Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund VI --Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A'; --Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and UBS Asset Managers of Puerto Rico and Popular Asset Management. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Puerto Rico Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011). 