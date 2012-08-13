OVERVIEW -- South Street Securities LLC (SSS) is a limited-purpose company whose primary business is to act as an intermediary among third-party borrowers and lenders through repurchase (repo) and reverse repo agreements. -- We assigned an 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on SSS per SSS' request. At the same time, we affirmed our 'AA+' long-term ICR on SSS. The outlook remains negative. -- The 'A-1+' short-term ICR assigned to SSS reflects our view of SSS' capacity to meet its obligation according to its contracted terms over a short-term period. The affirmation of the 'AA+' long-term ICR on SSS reflects our view of SSS' capacity to meet its obligation according to its contracted terms over a long-term period. -- The issuer credit ratings on SSS are limited by the ICR on Fixed Income Clearing Corp. (FICC) due to SSS' significant credit exposure to FICC. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on South Street Securities LLC (SSS) per SSS' request. At the same time, we affirmed our 'AA+' long-term ICR on SSS. The outlook remains negative. SSS is a limited-purpose company whose primary business is to act as an intermediary among third-party borrowers and lenders through repurchase (repo) and reverse repo agreements. The 'A-1+' short-term ICR assigned to SSS reflects our view of SSS' capacity to meet its obligation according to its contracted terms over a short-term period. The affirmation of the 'AA+' long-term ICR on SSS reflects our view of SSS' capacity to meet its obligation according to its contracted terms over a long-term period. The factors we considered in our rating analysis include: -- The company's current level of credit risk capital, market risk capital, and operational risk capital; -- The collateral composition under the reverse repo and repo portfolio; -- The credit profile and concentration of the reverse repo and repo counterparties; -- The liquidity; and -- The company's operating procedures and modes of operation. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES The ICRs assigned to SSS take into account our criteria for rating market value securities. As recently announced, however, these criteria are under review (see "RequestRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- South Street Securities LLC Issuer Credit Rating Lowered To 'AA+' Following Fixed Income Clearing Corp. Downgrade, Aug. 12, 2011 -- Ratings On The U.S. Central Securities Depository And Three Clearinghouses Lowered Following U.S. Sovereign Downgrade, Aug. 8, 2011 -- South Street Securities LLC 'AAA' Issuer Credit Rating Remains On CreditWatch Negative, July 26, 2011 -- 'AAA' Ratings On Three U.S. Clearinghouses, One CSD, And Select GSEs On Watch Negative After Sovereign Action, July 15, 2011 -- South Street Securities 'AAA' ICR Remains On CreditWatch Negative, April 15, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- South Street Securities 'AAA' Issuer Credit Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Risk Management Policy Amendment, Jan. 14, 2011 -- South Street Securities Funding 'BBB' Note Rating Withdrawn; South Street Securities 'AAA' ICR Affirmed, Nov. 18, 2010 -- S&P Corrects South Street Securities Funding LLC ICR; Senior Secured Notes Rating Lowered To 'BBB', Oct. 12, 2010 -- Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities, Aug. 31, 2010 -- South Street Securities Funding LLC Senior Secured Notes Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative, Aug. 3, 2010 -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: The Impact Of Price Declines And Volatility On Market Value-Derived Ratings, Oct. 16, 2009 -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.