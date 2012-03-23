Overview -- U.S. sporting goods retailer Bass Pro is proposing to add an additional $200 million of debt to its term loan B. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' issue-level rating and revising our recovery rating to '3' on the term loan B. -- At the same time, we are revising our outlook to stable from positive. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that positive operating performance will offset the additional debt from the transaction. Rating Action On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Springfield, Mo.-based Bass Pro Group LLC to stable from positive. Concurrently, we affirmed the 'BB-' rating on the $896 million term loan B with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we are also affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company. We have revised our view of balance-sheet lease debt and have only treated the capital lease portion as priority debt in our scenario. Therefore, although this transaction results in additional term loan debt in the capital structure, this is more than offset by the decrease in priority lease debt. Based on this, we are revising our recovery rating to '3' from '4'. The issue-level rating of 'BB-' remains unchanged. According to the company, it intends to use the proceeds of the debt increase to pay a dividend and for store expansion opportunities. Rationale The outlook revision includes our view that credit protection measures will not improve as quickly as previously anticipated due to a more aggressive financial policy. The rating on Bass Pro Group LLC reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the company's sales and margins will continue to improve; however, credit protection measures will improve at a slower rate than our prior expectations due to the addition of debt. It also incorporates our view of a more aggressive financial policy with regards to dividends. The company's "fair" business profile (based on our criteria) reflects the risks we see in its participation in the highly competitive, widely fragmented, sporting goods and outdoor recreation market. In our view, the company's good market position and diversified product offering partly offset these factors. We forecast that performance will continue to strengthen modestly over the near term, as the economy continues to recover and the company benefits from its good recreation value proposition. In our view, Bass Pro's good merchandising and product offerings continue to propel performance gains. The Tracker Marine division improved over the past year, but we expect growth in this segment to be limited because of the large-ticket nature of boats and the constriction of consumer credit. Our specific assumptions for the company for 2012 include: -- Mid-single digit sales growth due to a combination of positive same-store sales and new store growth. -- EBITDA margin expansion due to lower markdowns, shifts in product mix to higher-margin items, and further working capital gains. -- Increases in capital expenditures to support new store growth. -- Positive free operating cash flow. -- No additional dividends in 2012. We assess the company's financial profile as "aggressive," as credit protection measures will weaken because of the increase in debt. Pro forma for the transaction, total adjusted debt to EBITDA is approximately 5.0x and EBITDA interest coverage is about 3.2x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. However, we expect leverage to decline to the mid-4x area over the next 12 months, primarily because of EBITDA gains. Pro forma funds from operations (FFO) to debt was about 14% during the same period, and we expect this metric to increase to remain relatively stable over the next year. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate," indicating that the company's cash sources are likely to exceed uses over the next 12 to 18 months. Cash sources include cash on hand, moderate free operating cash flow, and availability under its revolving credit facility. We anticipate that cash uses will be modest and consist of capital expenditures, some investment in working capital, and near-term debt maturities. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity are as follows: -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to drop by 20%. -- We anticipate adequate covenant cushion under its financial performance covenants, of over 20%. -- Sound relationships with its banks. -- Minimal debt maturities over the near term. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report to be published as soon as possible following this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operations will improve over the next 12 months. We believe that revenue gains and continued margin expansion could lead to stronger credit metrics over the near term. We could raise our rating if the company continues to grow sales in the upper-single digits and lower total debt to EBITDA toward the high-3x area. Although unlikely, this could occur if EBITDA increases by about 25%. We could take a negative rating action if operating performance erodes more than we expect because of a moderate downturn in consumer spending or if commodity pressures are greater than we anticipate. At that time, EBITDA would have declined by about 15% below our expectations and credit metrics would deteriorate such that leverage would increase to the low-5x area. Additionally, we could lower the rating if the company demonstrates more aggressive financial policies, including another dividend in 2012. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Bass Pro Group LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised Bass Pro Group LLC Senior Secured Local Currency BB- BB- Recovery Rating 3 4