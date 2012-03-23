March 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad y Subsidiarias' (Grupo ICE) ratings as follows: --Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'; --National Scale Long-Term Rating (Costa Rica) at 'AAA(cri)'; --National Scale Long-Term Rating (El Salvador) at 'AAA(slv)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following debt obligations of ICE: --USD250 million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 at 'BB+'; --Long-Term Bonds issued in Costa Rica at 'AAA(cri)'; --Commercial Paper Program in Costa Rica at 'F1+(cri)'; --Long-Term Bonds issued in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)'. Group ICE's ratings are supported by the company's linkage to the sovereign of Costa Rica (Foreign and Local Currency IDR 'BB+' by Fitch) which has an ownership stake in the company. The linkage between Grupo ICE and the government also reflects the company's political risk resulting from its tariff approval process and government mandated strategy, which tempers the ratings and aligns it with the sovereign. The ratings also reflect the government's implicit and explicit support as well as the company's diversified portfolio of assets and adequate financial profile. Also factored into Grupo ICE's ratings is the company's aggressive capital expenditure program aimed at maintaining a strong market share position in the telecommunication business and an adequate installed electric generation capacity. DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO ASSETS: Grupo ICE's ratings are supported by the company's diversified portfolio of assets and its strong business position in Costa Rica's electricity and telecommunication industries. The ratings reflect the company's low business risk resulting from its business diversification and characteristics as a utility service provider. Grupo ICE has a legal monopoly in the electricity sector in Costa Rica. The issuer is the largest power generator and electric distribution utility company in the country. As of year-end 2011, Grupo ICE had an installed electric generation capacity of 2,050 megawatts (MW) (national capacity of 2,650MW) and is the exclusive owner of the national transmission grid. The national electric industry includes private generation, municipal distribution and electric cooperatives that can generate energy in coordination with Grupo ICE by selling its energy to Grupo ICE. The company is expected to remain a leader in the telecommunications industry in the country, notwithstanding recent changes that opened the industry to competition. ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PROFILE: Grupo ICE's ratings reflect the company's adequate financial profile characterized by moderate leverage and strong interest coverage, yet with some exposure to foreign exchange risk, which should deteriorate over the medium term as the company pursues its capital expenditures plan. As of the last 12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 30, 2011, the company's EBITDA increased to approximately USD700 million from USD638 million in 2010. This was mainly due to increases in telecom revenues and lower operating costs. As of September 2011, Grupo ICE reported total debt of USD2.6 billion, of which USD546 million was short term and near 80% was denominated in USD. This translated into a moderate financial leverage, as measured by total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR (annualized) of approximately 4.4 times(x). The company's interest coverage as measured by EBITDAR-to-interest and rent expenses was healthy at 3.7x (7.6 x EBITDA/Interest). AGGRESSIVE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES PLAN: Grupo ICE's capital investment plan over the next several years is considered aggressive and could weaken the company's financial profile, absent increasing cash flow generation and adequate tariff adjustments. The company plans to invest approximately USD5 billion over the next five years in order to supply electricity to meet demand and maintain its leadership position in the telecommunication businesses in Costa Rica. Going forward, Grupo ICE's credit metrics could deteriorate significantly. Leverage could increase to over 5.0x if the company finances its capital investment plan heavily with debt. Grupo ICE expects to finance its investments with a combination of internal cash flow, debt, Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) transactions, project finance vehicles and operating leases. HIGH EXPOSURE TO REGULATORY AND POLITICAL INTERFERENCE: Grupo ICE is highly exposed to regulatory interference risk given the lack of clear and transparent electricity tariff schemes. Every year the company submits to the regulator for approval an electricity tariff for end users. Historically, the regulator has approved these tariffs at levels that do not fully recognize the company's moderate exposure to fuel prices borne by its thermoelectric generation business. This increases Grupo ICE's exposure to hydrology risk given that during periods of low hydrology and higher thermoelectric generation (8%-10% of annual generation in average), profitability margins could be pressured. The recent Telecom regulatory framework considers changes in tariffs and competition rules. Fitch expects that new regulations could enhance regulatory transparency. Nevertheless, telecommunications tariffs have been unchanged since 2006. Despite the regulatory risk, Grupo ICE has managed to maintain stable cash flow generation. Also, the company is exposed to political interference given that the government appoints and removes ICE's directors and executives, sets and approves the company's tariffs, and regulates its budget. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating Latin American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies (July 28, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating Latin American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies