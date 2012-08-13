Aug 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' preliminary rating to the New York City Industrial Development Agency's $125 million series 2012A senior bonds and Public Finance Authority's $187 million series 2012B senior bonds, $12 million series 2012C senior bonds, and $35 million series 2012E senior bonds. All bonds were issued on behalf of Transportation Infrastructure Properties LLC (TrIPs). "The preliminary project rating reflects our view of TrIPs' established competitive position, the significant barriers to new entrants, TrIPs affiliation with Aeroterm as an experienced project manager, and the portfolio's strong debt service coverage," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jodi Hecht. The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that the portfolio will stabilize in 2017 at higher occupancy levels than has been seen in recent recessionary years, and that it will grow at modest levels as a function of gradual economic growth. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Rating Criteria For Project Developers, Sept. 30, 2004 RATINGS LIST New Rating Transportation Infrastructure Properties LLC $125 mil sr bnds ser 2012A BBB-(prelim)/Stable $187 mil sr bnds ser 2012B BBB-(prelim)/Stable $12 mil sr bnds ser 2012C BBB-(prelim)/Stable $35 mil sr bnds ser 2012E BBB-(prelim)/Stable Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.