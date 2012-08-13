Overview
-- On June 25, Brazil-based cement producer InterCement increased its
stake in Portugal-based Cimpor to 72.9% and signed an agreement with
Votorantim Cimentos to raise the stake to 94.1%.
-- We are affirming our 'BB' rating on InterCement and Cimpor and
removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will keep
a financial performance commensurate with our expectations for its financial
risk profile.
Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' ratings
on InterCement Brasil S.A. and its recently-acquired Cimpor Cimentos de
Portugal, S.G.P.S. S.A. and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with
negative implications. We had placed the ratings on CreditWatch on April 2,
2012, after InterCement announced a public offer to acquire the remaining 67% of
Cimpor's shares on Portugal's stock exchange. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action follows InterCement's successful takeover of Cimpor from the
majority of existing shareholders. InterCement currently owns 72.9% of Cimpor
and is working on a separate agreement for the acquisition of Votorantim's
stake in Cimpor, through an asset swap, which would increase its ownership of
Cimpor to 94.1%. InterCement plans to finalize the reorganization by the end
of 2012.
We view InterCement and Cimpor as integrated companies, given InterCement's
high degree of influence and ownership of Cimpor. Once Cimpor is fully
incorporated, InterCement will have access to Cimpor's assets, control of cash
and dividend payouts, and direct the combined company's strategy. From a
credit standpoint, we now consider both companies as a single-economic group
bearing the same default risk.
We view the combined company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" as the
full control of Cimpor would reinforce InterCement's global position in the
cement business, and make it the second largest cement producer in Brazil. The
business risk profile also benefits from a balanced geographical footprint and
potential synergies arising from economies of scale and cost leadership.
Industry cyclicality and growing exposure to lower-rated sovereigns than
Brazil are negative credit factors.
We assess the combined company's financial risk profile as "aggressive,"
mainly reflecting its high debt mainly due to the acquisition that results in
relatively weak credit metrics and less-than-adequate liquidity.
Pro forma after the incorporation of Cimpor's assets (excluding those
transferred to Votorantim after the asset swap), we expect consolidated EBITDA
generation to range between R$1.8 billion and R$2.2 billion in 2012 and 2013.
Also, in the next two years, we expect the EBITDA margin to increase to about
27% from historical 25%, due to synergies and higher profitability, thanks to
Cimpor's presence in countries with lower labor and energy costs. This would
support a consolidated cash flow from operations of more than R$1 billion;
however, this depends on final working capital needs, which at this point, are
difficult to assess. Assuming moderate capital expenditures of about R$1
billion, we expect a slightly negative free operating cash flow generation
(FOCF) in 2012, which should rise to at least R$300 million in 2013 and
afterwards.
The company raised about R$4 billion in debt to finance the acquisition. As a
result, we expect credit metrics to deteriorate: debt to EBITDA of more than
4.2x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of less than 15% at least in 2012
and 2013. In the long term, we expect the company to apply FOCF to gradually
reduce debt, which should bring such ratios to 3.5x and 20%, respectively.
InterCement is a global cement and ready-mix concrete producer. The company is
one of the main subsidiaries of Camargo Correa S.A. (BB/Stable/--). After the
incorporation of Cimpor, InterCement's annual production capacity will almost
double to 36 million tons, turning it into a global major player, with
operations in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Cape Verde, Angola, South Africa,
Mozambique, Egypt, and Portugal.
Liquidity
We assess the combined company's liquidity as "less than adequate" as we
believe that the ratio of sources over uses of funds would likely be below
1.2x in the next 12 months, offering scant protection against unexpected
adverse developments.
Pro forma after Cimpor's acquisition, we believe that the combined company's
cash position will be approximately R$1.5 billion, compared with short-term
debt of R$1.6 billion. In addition, in 2012 and 2013, we believe that the
combined company would generate annual FFO of approximately R$1.2 billion,
which it would partially use to fund annual working capital and investment
needs of at least R$700 million and to pay dividends at the minimum legal
payout of 25%. Our liquidity assessment also incorporates the company's sound
relationship with banks, good access to credit markets, and adequate headroom
for financial covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in the next 18 months the
combined company will keep a financial performance commensurate with our
expectations for its aggressive financial risk profile, with consolidated debt
to EBITDA of less than 5x and FFO to debt of more than 12%. Our rating also
incorporates the expected conclusion of the corporate reorganization in the
next 12 months. A rating upside is limited at this point, given the combined
company's high debt. We might lower the ratings if lower-than-expected
synergies or higher debt levels deteriorate the company's financial risk
profile, with its main indicative ratios reaching levels weaker than the above
mentioned.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
InterCement Brasil S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Watch Neg/--
Brazilian Rating Scale brAA-/Stable/-- brAA-/Watch Neg/--
Caue Finance Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BB BB/Watch Neg
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal, S.G.P.S., S.A.
Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/B BB/Watch Neg/B
Cimpor Inversiones S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/B BB/Watch Neg/B
Senior Unsecured BB BB/Watch Neg
