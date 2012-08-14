Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Uzbekistan-based Asaka Bank,
Uzpromstroybank (UPSB) and Microcreditbank's (MCB) Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-' and Long-term local currency IDRs at 'B'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The local currency IDRs reflect the potential support that all three banks may
receive from the state should it be required. The Uzbekistan government has been
regularly injecting fresh equity into the banks and it is likely to continue
providing support in future, in view of its direct and indirect control of
majority stakes in the banks, significant volumes of state-directed and policy
lending, and the high proportion of funding provided by state agencies or
state-controlled companies. However, based on recent experience with another
state-owned bank (Agrobank, 'B-'/Rating Watch Negative), Fitch understands that
direct capital injections may in some cases be delayed or substituted by
regulatory forbearance, and these risks are captured by the rating category.
The sovereign's ability to provide assistance remains solid at present,
considering its strong external and fiscal positions and the relatively small
size of the banking sector, whose liabilities were equal to an estimated 30% of
GDP at end-2011 and consisted mainly of deposits of domestic customers and
placements by government bodies. According to the IMF, Uzbekistan's sovereign
foreign currency reserves reached USD19.8bn at end-2011, which exceeds external
banking liabilities by an estimated 10x. However, the sovereign credit profile
remains undermined by the economy's structural weaknesses, including the
difficult business environment and poor diversification.
At the same time, the agency considers that support in foreign currency may be
provided in a less timely manner in light of existing convertibility
regulations, which constrains the Support Rating Floors (SRF) of all banks at
'B-' and their Support Ratings at '5'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
An upward/downward revision of the banks' local-currency IDRs would be possible
in case of a strengthening/weakening of the sovereign's credit profile. An
upgrade of the SRFs, Support Ratings and foreign-currency IDRs would require
liberalisation in foreign currency regulations.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATINGS
Asaka and UPSB's 'b-' Viability Ratings (VRs) reflect their weak profitability
as a result of the mostly directed nature of their operations, significant
concentrations of credit risks, narrow funding bases, and limited capital
flexibility due to tight capital ratios (in the case of UPSB) and the potential
pressure from impaired loans and non-core assets (Asaka). In addition, the
ratings factor in the banks' weak corporate governance and potential
deficiencies in internal controls, which give rise to significant operational
risks.
Liquidity is supported by established local interbank relationships in a largely
state-dominated domestic banking sector. However, access to foreign-currency
liquidity may be more constrained, creating vulnerabilities in the banks' credit
profiles, particularly in regard of their substantial trade finance liabilities.
In the absence of external shocks, the banks' reported asset quality remains
reasonable; however, this is largely dependent on undisrupted sovereign
assistance to the economy.
Fitch has not assigned a VR to MCB due to its limited commercial operations, and
high reliance on government funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABIILITY RATINGS
Downward pressure on the VRs could arise from a deterioration in the banks'
asset quality, particularly as a result of market stress, realisation of
operational risks or continuing build-up of non-core assets on their balance
sheets, if this was not offset by equity injections. Potential for upgrades of
the banks' VRs is currently limited.
The rating actions are as follows:
Asaka Bank and UPSB:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' with a Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'B-'
Microcreditbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' with a Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'B-'