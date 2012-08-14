Aug 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it has assigned its 'B' issue rating to Penske Automotive Group Inc.'s proposed $400 million senior subordinated debt offering. We assigned this debt a recovery rating of '6', reflecting our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of principal in a default. The proposed notes will mature in August 2022. Penske will use proceeds of the proposed debt issuance, in part, to repurchase via a tender offer the $375 million principal amount of its 7.75% senior subordinated notes due 2016. The company will use the remaining proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under its U.S. revolver and perhaps its floorplan borrowings. The debt issuance does not affect the corporate credit rating on the auto retailer because we expect leverage to be about neutral and cash interest to decline slightly--assuming a lower coupon in the proposed issuance. We will withdraw the rating on the 7.75% subordinated notes due 2016 following their redemption. Our rating outlook on Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based Penske is stable, reflecting our assumption that the company's improved credit measures, in combination with its diverse revenue stream and brand mix, will enable the company to generate discretionary free cash flow (i.e., after dividends). We assume Penske will be able to grow EBITDA in the year ahead, even if U.S. economic growth remains modest. We assume Penske will pursue a financial policy that balances business expansion and shareholder returns against lease-adjusted leverage trending toward 4.5x-5x in the next two years. We assess Penske's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." Our fair business risk profile assessment mitigates the company's high leverage and aggressive financial risk profile, in our view. Penske has a resilient business model, with a diverse revenue stream (including its foreign operations) and flexible cost basis. Also supporting our assessment of Penske's business profile is its relatively low volatility of revenues and EBITDA over the past several years, including during the 2008-2009 economic recession. For further information, please see the research update dated June 21, 2012, and the recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect following this release. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- July U.S. Auto Sales Remain In Line With Standard & Poor's 2012 Full-Year Expectation, Aug. 2,2012 -- U.S. Auto Retailers Are Ready To Brave Today's Economy With Improved Credit Measures And More Focused Strategies, June 16, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Penske Automotive Group Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- New ratings Penske Automotive Group Inc. Senior subordinated $400 mil. notes due 2022 B Recovery rating 6