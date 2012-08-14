Overview
-- We are assigning our 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Cenovus Energy
Inc.'s proposed US$1 billion-US$1.25 billion debt issue.
-- We are also affirming our ratings, including our 'BBB+' long-term
corporate credit rating, on the company.
-- Although the debt issue will cause pro forma debt metrics to
deteriorate from their June 30, 2012, levels, we believe the company's
financial risk profile should remain within the ranges we have established for
the 'BBB+' rating.
-- The ratings on Cenovus reflect our assessment of the company's sizable
adjusted reserves base, which includes its total net proven and probable oil
sands reserves.
-- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that the
company will continue to increase its steam-assisted gravity drainage oil
sands production while maintaining its profitability and cash-flow protection
metrics at acceptable levels for the 'BBB+' rating.
Rating Action
On Aug. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+'
issue-level rating to Calgary, Alta.-based oil and gas company Cenovus Energy
Inc.'s proposed US$1 billion-US$1.25 billion senior unsecured debt
issue. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings, and its 'A-1(Low)' Canada
scale commercial paper (CP) rating, on the company. The outlook is stable.
Before this issue, we expected Cenovus' balance-sheet debt to increase
gradually as it proceeds with its multistage steam-assisted gravity drainage
(SAGD) development projects. Although the debt issue will cause pro forma debt
metrics to deteriorate from their June 30, 2012, levels, we believe the
company's financial risk profile, and specifically its cash flow protection
metrics, should remain within the ranges we have established for the 'BBB+'
rating.
Cenovus' proposed issue will move our estimated fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
ratio into the current upper threshold range of 2.0x-2.5x for the 'BBB+'
rating, despite our assumption of continued bitumen production growth in the
company's oil sands division. We base our cash flow and ratio projections on
our declining crude oil price assumptions for 2012-2014; therefore, Cenovus
might be able to outperform our forecast cash-flow protection metrics if crude
oil prices remain near current levels during our 24-month forecast period.
Rationale
The ratings on Cenovus reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's
sizable adjusted reserves base, which includes its total net proven and
probable oil sands reserves. The ratings also reflect what Standard & Poor's
views as Cenovus' moderate consolidated unit operating and full-cycle costs,
including its SAGD operations' industry-leading cost profile and strong
profitability throughout the hydrocarbon price cycle; and good internal growth
prospects inherent in its SAGD assets.
In our opinion, the potential for cost overruns associated with
capital-intensive oil sands development projects, as well as increasing
negative free cash flow generation, if the company and its partners choose to
proceed with its SAGD expansion in a less robust crude oil price environment,
somewhat offset these strengths.
Cenovus' satisfactory business risk profile reflects our view of the quality
and balanced product mix of its reserves; top decile cost profile associated
with its operating in-situ oil sands properties, Foster Creek and Christina
Lake (both in Alberta's Athabasca oil sands fairway); and the strong
profitability associated with these assets, which its downstream integration
with the Wood River and Borger refineries further enhances. We believe the
company's 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of net proven reserves
and 357 million barrels of net probable bitumen reserves at year-end 2011
provide good visibility to medium- and long-term production growth. Although
we do not factor its best estimate of more than 8 billion barrels of
contingent oil sands resources directly into our analysis, we believe this
large contingent resource base provides above-average visibility to Cenovus'
organic reserves and production growth prospects. In addition, the track
record with the SAGD development costs, steam-oil-ratio, as well as its
conventional and SAGD operating costs to date, provides a high degree of
confidence regarding our forecasts of the company's capital spending and
full-cycle upstream costs. We believe the counterbalancing downstream
component ensures profit-margin stability, given the usual negative
correlation between heavy oil price differentials and crack spreads.
Despite the recent increase in transportation costs, we believe both Cenovus'
upstream full cycle cost profile and consolidated profitability, which
includes the margin uplift from its downstream operations, continue to support
the 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating. We estimate the company's fully
leveraged upstream breakeven costs at C$31.40 per boe, based on its three
year-average finding and development costs. In the long term, we believe there
is upside potential in the company's credit profile if it adheres to its
internal return hurdle rates for new expansion projects. Its upstream
production growth target has the potential to strengthen its profitability,
which we measure using return on capital employed (ROCE), to levels
commensurate with an 'A' rating. In the near-to-medium term, however, there is
little likelihood of Cenovus' credit profile improving sufficiently to warrant
an upgrade. Nevertheless, the company's ROCE benefits from the strong earnings
profile of its legacy conventional assets, and at 14.6% at June 30, 2012, its
profitability is much stronger than what we have observed for other companies
developing capital-intensive oil sands projects. We do not expect this metric
to strengthen materially in 2013 and 2014, due to the normal timing
differences between initial investment and earnings generation.
In our view, Cenovus' intermediate financial risk profile, although weakened
by the proposed debt issue, continues to reflect the good cash flow generation
of its conventional and unconventional upstream operations and the company's
strong liquidity. While acknowledging the good visibility regarding the
company's SAGD project development, we believe there remains some risk of cost
escalation associated with the ongoing expansion of the company's SAGD
operations. Furthermore, our updated cash flow forecasts for 2012-2014
continues to assume 5%-7% upstream cost inflation, reflecting continued cost
pressures in the Athabasca oil sands region. Cost increases above this level
would further weaken Cenovus' cash flow protection metrics beyond our current
estimates. Although our consolidated cash flow forecasts for the company
maintain its downstream revenues and operating cash flow at the average levels
realized during the past two years, we believe there is some risk of
downstream cash flows underperforming these expectations, given the refining
and marketing sector's inherent volatility. Despite the risks associated with
the timing and costs of its SAGD expansion continuing as expected, as well as
the inherent volatility associated with the upstream and downstream sectors,
we believe Cenovus' fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA should remain within our
upper range of 2.0x-2.5x during our 2012-2014 forecast period.
Liquidity
In our opinion, Cenovus maintains strong liquidity, based on our view that its
total liquidity should allow it to withstand certain adverse market
conditions. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors:
-- Our expectation that total sources of liquidity (which includes
operating cash flow, the company's August 2012 cash balances [following the
debt issue] and available bank lines) will fully fund all spending and
financing requirements in the next 24 months;
-- Our expectation that the company's net sources of liquidity (after
satisfying all funding requirements) will remain positive, even if its EBITDA
declines 30%; and
-- Little likelihood of any covenant breech during the next two years.
At June 30, 2012, Cenovus had C$2.8 billion available under its C$3.0 billion
committed credit facility. Following the proposed issue, the company will
maintain C$1.5 billion and US$750 million-US$1 billion availability under its
Canadian medium-term note program and U.S. debt shelf prospectus,
respectively. In addition, Cenovus' C$2.0 billion CP program provides a
meaningful source of low cost funding. We maintain our 'A-1(Low)' Canada scale
CP rating on the company based on our expectation that Cenovus will maintain
sufficient availability (on a same-day basis) under its swingline facility,
which acts as a back-stop for its CP program, to cover all CP maturities as
they come due. Overall, we believe these other sources of liquidity should
adequately bridge our estimates of the company's cash flow shortfall during
our forecast period.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that Cenovus will
continue to increase its SAGD oil sands production while maintaining its
profitability and cash-flow protection metrics at acceptable levels for the
'BBB+' rating. Based on the company's fully leveraged break-even cost profile
and ability to adjust its project development plans in a less supportive
hydrocarbon price environment, we believe its fully adjusted cash-flow
protection metrics should remain within the ranges we have established for the
'BBB+' rating during 2013 and 2014. Furthermore, we expect cash-flow
protection metrics should benefit from improving cash flow generation as
Cenovus' oil sands production continues to rise. Balancing our expectations of
continued strong cash flow generation against ongoing capital requirements to
develop its SAGD assets, we believe there is little near-to-medium term
potential for an upgrade to 'A-', because we do not expect the company's cash
flow protection metrics, specifically its debt-to-EBITDA and funds from
operations to total debt will improve to the levels required to support the
higher rating. Given Cenovus' high-quality oil sands assets and moderate
upstream full-cycle costs, we believe the 'BBB+' rating could accommodate cash
flow leverage, specifically fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA, up to a range of
2.0x-2.5x. Although prefunding expected negative free cash flow generation at
competitively low interest rates, the proposed debt issue has pushed cash flow
protection metrics into what we believe is the upper threshold range for the
ratings. As a result, the company's financial flexibility to absorb unexpected
capital cost increases or deterioration in profitability metrics has
diminished. Nevertheless, we believe its financial risk profile should
continue to support the 'BBB+' rating during our 2012-2014 forecast period. If
financial metrics deteriorate, such that fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
increases above 2.5x, we could lower the ratings to 'BBB'.
Ratings List
Cenovus Energy Inc.
Rating Assigned
Prop. US$1.25 sr. unsec. debt BBB+
Ratings Affirmed
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/--
Senior unsecured debt BBB+
Commercial paper
Canada scale A-1(Low)
