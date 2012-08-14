Overview

-- We are assigning our 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Cenovus Energy Inc.'s proposed US$1 billion-US$1.25 billion debt issue.

-- We are also affirming our ratings, including our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating, on the company.

-- Although the debt issue will cause pro forma debt metrics to deteriorate from their June 30, 2012, levels, we believe the company's financial risk profile should remain within the ranges we have established for the 'BBB+' rating.

-- The ratings on Cenovus reflect our assessment of the company's sizable adjusted reserves base, which includes its total net proven and probable oil sands reserves.

-- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that the company will continue to increase its steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands production while maintaining its profitability and cash-flow protection metrics at acceptable levels for the 'BBB+' rating. Rating Action On Aug. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Calgary, Alta.-based oil and gas company Cenovus Energy Inc.'s proposed US$1 billion-US$1.25 billion senior unsecured debt issue. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings, and its 'A-1(Low)' Canada scale commercial paper (CP) rating, on the company. The outlook is stable. Before this issue, we expected Cenovus' balance-sheet debt to increase gradually as it proceeds with its multistage steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) development projects. Although the debt issue will cause pro forma debt metrics to deteriorate from their June 30, 2012, levels, we believe the company's financial risk profile, and specifically its cash flow protection metrics, should remain within the ranges we have established for the 'BBB+' rating. Cenovus' proposed issue will move our estimated fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio into the current upper threshold range of 2.0x-2.5x for the 'BBB+' rating, despite our assumption of continued bitumen production growth in the company's oil sands division. We base our cash flow and ratio projections on our declining crude oil price assumptions for 2012-2014; therefore, Cenovus might be able to outperform our forecast cash-flow protection metrics if crude oil prices remain near current levels during our 24-month forecast period. Rationale The ratings on Cenovus reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's sizable adjusted reserves base, which includes its total net proven and probable oil sands reserves. The ratings also reflect what Standard & Poor's views as Cenovus' moderate consolidated unit operating and full-cycle costs, including its SAGD operations' industry-leading cost profile and strong profitability throughout the hydrocarbon price cycle; and good internal growth prospects inherent in its SAGD assets. In our opinion, the potential for cost overruns associated with capital-intensive oil sands development projects, as well as increasing negative free cash flow generation, if the company and its partners choose to proceed with its SAGD expansion in a less robust crude oil price environment, somewhat offset these strengths. Cenovus' satisfactory business risk profile reflects our view of the quality and balanced product mix of its reserves; top decile cost profile associated with its operating in-situ oil sands properties, Foster Creek and Christina Lake (both in Alberta's Athabasca oil sands fairway); and the strong profitability associated with these assets, which its downstream integration with the Wood River and Borger refineries further enhances. We believe the company's 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of net proven reserves and 357 million barrels of net probable bitumen reserves at year-end 2011 provide good visibility to medium- and long-term production growth. Although we do not factor its best estimate of more than 8 billion barrels of contingent oil sands resources directly into our analysis, we believe this large contingent resource base provides above-average visibility to Cenovus' organic reserves and production growth prospects. In addition, the track record with the SAGD development costs, steam-oil-ratio, as well as its conventional and SAGD operating costs to date, provides a high degree of confidence regarding our forecasts of the company's capital spending and full-cycle upstream costs. We believe the counterbalancing downstream component ensures profit-margin stability, given the usual negative correlation between heavy oil price differentials and crack spreads. Despite the recent increase in transportation costs, we believe both Cenovus' upstream full cycle cost profile and consolidated profitability, which includes the margin uplift from its downstream operations, continue to support the 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating. We estimate the company's fully leveraged upstream breakeven costs at C$31.40 per boe, based on its three year-average finding and development costs. In the long term, we believe there is upside potential in the company's credit profile if it adheres to its internal return hurdle rates for new expansion projects. Its upstream production growth target has the potential to strengthen its profitability, which we measure using return on capital employed (ROCE), to levels commensurate with an 'A' rating. In the near-to-medium term, however, there is little likelihood of Cenovus' credit profile improving sufficiently to warrant an upgrade. Nevertheless, the company's ROCE benefits from the strong earnings profile of its legacy conventional assets, and at 14.6% at June 30, 2012, its profitability is much stronger than what we have observed for other companies developing capital-intensive oil sands projects. We do not expect this metric to strengthen materially in 2013 and 2014, due to the normal timing differences between initial investment and earnings generation. In our view, Cenovus' intermediate financial risk profile, although weakened by the proposed debt issue, continues to reflect the good cash flow generation of its conventional and unconventional upstream operations and the company's strong liquidity. While acknowledging the good visibility regarding the company's SAGD project development, we believe there remains some risk of cost escalation associated with the ongoing expansion of the company's SAGD operations. Furthermore, our updated cash flow forecasts for 2012-2014 continues to assume 5%-7% upstream cost inflation, reflecting continued cost pressures in the Athabasca oil sands region. Cost increases above this level would further weaken Cenovus' cash flow protection metrics beyond our current estimates. Although our consolidated cash flow forecasts for the company maintain its downstream revenues and operating cash flow at the average levels realized during the past two years, we believe there is some risk of downstream cash flows underperforming these expectations, given the refining and marketing sector's inherent volatility. Despite the risks associated with the timing and costs of its SAGD expansion continuing as expected, as well as the inherent volatility associated with the upstream and downstream sectors, we believe Cenovus' fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA should remain within our upper range of 2.0x-2.5x during our 2012-2014 forecast period. Liquidity In our opinion, Cenovus maintains strong liquidity, based on our view that its total liquidity should allow it to withstand certain adverse market conditions. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors:

-- Our expectation that total sources of liquidity (which includes operating cash flow, the company's August 2012 cash balances [following the debt issue] and available bank lines) will fully fund all spending and financing requirements in the next 24 months;

-- Our expectation that the company's net sources of liquidity (after satisfying all funding requirements) will remain positive, even if its EBITDA declines 30%; and

-- Little likelihood of any covenant breech during the next two years. At June 30, 2012, Cenovus had C$2.8 billion available under its C$3.0 billion committed credit facility. Following the proposed issue, the company will maintain C$1.5 billion and US$750 million-US$1 billion availability under its Canadian medium-term note program and U.S. debt shelf prospectus, respectively. In addition, Cenovus' C$2.0 billion CP program provides a meaningful source of low cost funding. We maintain our 'A-1(Low)' Canada scale CP rating on the company based on our expectation that Cenovus will maintain sufficient availability (on a same-day basis) under its swingline facility, which acts as a back-stop for its CP program, to cover all CP maturities as they come due. Overall, we believe these other sources of liquidity should adequately bridge our estimates of the company's cash flow shortfall during our forecast period. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that Cenovus will continue to increase its SAGD oil sands production while maintaining its profitability and cash-flow protection metrics at acceptable levels for the 'BBB+' rating. Based on the company's fully leveraged break-even cost profile and ability to adjust its project development plans in a less supportive hydrocarbon price environment, we believe its fully adjusted cash-flow protection metrics should remain within the ranges we have established for the 'BBB+' rating during 2013 and 2014. Furthermore, we expect cash-flow protection metrics should benefit from improving cash flow generation as Cenovus' oil sands production continues to rise. Balancing our expectations of continued strong cash flow generation against ongoing capital requirements to develop its SAGD assets, we believe there is little near-to-medium term potential for an upgrade to 'A-', because we do not expect the company's cash flow protection metrics, specifically its debt-to-EBITDA and funds from operations to total debt will improve to the levels required to support the higher rating. Given Cenovus' high-quality oil sands assets and moderate upstream full-cycle costs, we believe the 'BBB+' rating could accommodate cash flow leverage, specifically fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA, up to a range of 2.0x-2.5x. Although prefunding expected negative free cash flow generation at competitively low interest rates, the proposed debt issue has pushed cash flow protection metrics into what we believe is the upper threshold range for the ratings. As a result, the company's financial flexibility to absorb unexpected capital cost increases or deterioration in profitability metrics has diminished. Nevertheless, we believe its financial risk profile should continue to support the 'BBB+' rating during our 2012-2014 forecast period. If financial metrics deteriorate, such that fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA increases above 2.5x, we could lower the ratings to 'BBB'. Related Criteria And Research

