(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - The potential sale or IPO of Birds Eye Iglo is driven more by the desire of its financial sponsor to finally realise a profit on its investment than any refinancing pressure, says Fitch Ratings. But if the sale does not go ahead the company will need to start considering options to address its 2013 and 2014 refinancing needs. It has been widely reported in the press that Iglo's owner, Permira, has appointed advisors to explore possible sale options. Iglo's undrawn revolving credit facility, plus the relatively small unamortised portion of its Term Loan A mature in October 2013. The group's larger Term Loan B matures in 2014. We rate Iglo Foods Midco Ltd, the rated entity of the group, 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. A sale now makes sense. The financial markets are generally more optimistic than they were three months ago. This should boost the company's valuation and help make both equity and debt financing easier. Also, Iglo has outperformed many of its competitors in the packaged and frozen food sectors. In the current market climate it is hard to see Iglo having difficulty refinancing its debt. But with the market volatility we have seen since 2008 nothing can be taken for granted. As it stands, Iglo could cover its 2013 maturities with balance sheet cash, but we believe it will need to lock in refinancing before the 2014 Term Loan B matures. Iglo's story is, from a financial perspective at least, evidence of what happens when an LBO works. Permira has owned Iglo since 2006, longer than typically planned for an LBO due to the limited exit strategy opportunities presented during the last few years. The company instead adopted a build-and-buy strategy, most recently acquiring the Italian frozen food division of Findus Italy from Unilever. Since the purchase in 2010, which resulted in Iglo's leverage spiking to 5.7x, the group has managed to delever. We forecast net debt to EBITDA will improve to about 4.0x at the end of 2012. The environment for packaged food producers is characterised by stable underlying demand but offset by continuous pricing pressure from supermarkets. Iglo's strong brands have allowed it to outperform the frozen food sector, giving it the strength to pass on increased input prices via supermarkets to customers. Management will have to stay on their toes to maintain this advantage as we do not expect keen competition from private label and chilled produce makers to disappear. Also, the flipside of frozen food's resilience in an economic downturn is its limited potential to benefit in an upturn because in some markets, particularly the UK, frozen food is seen by consumers as a low-cost option. Iglo's strategy involves an attempt to change this deep-seated perception. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)