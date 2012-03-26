March 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said the $150 million increase
of Tenneco Inc.'s revolving credit facility to $850 million has no
effect on the BB/Stable/-- corporate credit, 'BBB-' issue-level, or '1' recovery
ratings on the Lake Forest, Ill.-based auto supplier. Tenneco has a $1.1 billion
senior credit facility ($850 million revolving credit facility and $250 million
term loan A facility).
Tenneco is refinancing its existing credit facilities and paying off its $250
million, 8.125% senior secured notes due 2015. Some borrowings under the
revolving credit facility will be used to finance the transactions, pay for
related expenses, and fund general corporate purposes. The proceeds of the
term loan A will be used to call and pay off the company's $250 million senior
notes. The credit facilities are secured by a perfected first-priority
security interest in substantially all of the assets of the loan parties,
subject to a 65% limitation on the capital stock of each of the borrower's
direct and indirect first-tier foreign subsidiaries.
Our corporate credit rating on Tenneco reflects its significant leverage and
substantial exposure to the highly cyclical light-vehicle and
commercial-vehicle markets. Please see the summary analysis on Tenneco dated
Dec. 20, 2011, and the complete recovery report to be published following this
report on RatingsDirect.