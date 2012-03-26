March 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said the $150 million increase of Tenneco Inc.'s revolving credit facility to $850 million has no effect on the BB/Stable/-- corporate credit, 'BBB-' issue-level, or '1' recovery ratings on the Lake Forest, Ill.-based auto supplier. Tenneco has a $1.1 billion senior credit facility ($850 million revolving credit facility and $250 million term loan A facility). Tenneco is refinancing its existing credit facilities and paying off its $250 million, 8.125% senior secured notes due 2015. Some borrowings under the revolving credit facility will be used to finance the transactions, pay for related expenses, and fund general corporate purposes. The proceeds of the term loan A will be used to call and pay off the company's $250 million senior notes. The credit facilities are secured by a perfected first-priority security interest in substantially all of the assets of the loan parties, subject to a 65% limitation on the capital stock of each of the borrower's direct and indirect first-tier foreign subsidiaries. Our corporate credit rating on Tenneco reflects its significant leverage and substantial exposure to the highly cyclical light-vehicle and commercial-vehicle markets. Please see the summary analysis on Tenneco dated Dec. 20, 2011, and the complete recovery report to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.