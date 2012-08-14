Aug 14 - The demand for corporate debt was robust in first-quarter 2012, but it receded in recent months as investor anxiety over Europe's sovereign crisis increased. Despite this, new bond issuance remained relatively strong, compared with previous years, and investors in search of better returns found corporate debt to be an attractive alternative, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "U.S. Composite Spreads Widen As Corporate Bond Issuance Remains Relatively Strong." "U.S. speculative-grade new issuance (those rated 'BB+' and lower) totaled $20 billion in July 2012, compared with the $45 billion total in the second quarter and the $70 billion total in the first quarter," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "During that time, spreads widened, and the speculative-grade and investment-grade composite spreads averaged 681 basis points (bps) and 215 bps, respectively, in July, 669 bps and 214 bps in the second quarter, and 652 bps and 208 bps in the first quarter." Speculative-grade issuance decreased to $4 billion from $9.7 billion over the past week and spreads tightened by 23 bps to 645 bps. The speculative-grade spread is tighter than both its one-year moving average of 691 bps and its five-year moving average of 746 bps. Investment-grade issuance increased to $11.9 billion from $9.3 billion over the past week, and spreads tightened by 6 bps to 197 bps. The investment-grade spread is tighter than both its one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. Meanwhile, the Credit Default Swap North America High Yield Index spread tightened by 22 bps to 548 bps and is tighter than at the start of the year when it was 662 bps. The Credit Default Swap North America Investment Grade Index tightened by 3 bps to 138 bps, which is the same as at the start of the year.