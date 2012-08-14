Aug 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to $300 million of senior notes to be issued by Mediacom Broadband LLC (B+/Stable/--) and Mediacom Broadband Corp. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issuers are subsidiaries of Middletown, N.Y.-based cable-TV operator Mediacom Communications Corp. (B+/Stable/--). We expect proceeds will be used to tender for a portion of the company's existing 8.5% senior notes due 2015. As a result, we expect interest expense to modestly decline, and consolidated leverage (adjusted for operating leases and accrued interest) to remain unchanged, at about 5.6x as of June 30, 2012. Over the intermediate term, we believe the company will maintain leverage below our 7x threshold for the current rating, barring a shift toward a more aggressive financial policy. The ratings on Mediacom reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, a mature core video business with modest revenue growth prospects, below-industry-average video, high-speed data (HSD), and telephony penetration, and competitive pressures on both the video customer base from direct-to-home satellite-TV providers and HSD customers from telephone companies. Partly tempering these factors are the company's position as the leading provider of pay-TV services in its markets and expectations for limited video competition from the local telephone operators. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Mediacom, published June 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Mediacom Communications Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Mediacom Broadband LLC Mediacom Broadband Corp. Senior Unsecured $300 mil. senior nts B- Recovery Rating 6