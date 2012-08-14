Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on Marysville, Michigan's (the city) limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds: --$3.3 million LTGO capital improvement bonds, series 2006, affirmed at 'AA-'; --$0.3 million LTGO revenue bonds, series 1993, affirmed at 'AA-'. In addition, Fitch assigns the following rating: --Implied unlimited tax general obligation (UTGO) at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit general obligation and its ad valorem tax pledge, subject to applicable charter, statutory and constitutional limitations. KEY RATING DRIVERS ELEVATED AUTO CONCENTRATION: The local economy is highly concentrated, particularly in the auto industry, with the top ten taxpayers representing over 45% of taxable value (TV). STRONG RESERVE LEVELS: The city keeps high cash and fund balance levels, providing ample financial flexibility. NOTEABLE TAX CUSHION: The city maintains an adequate cushion under the statewide property tax cap. HIGH FIXED COSTS: Overall debt is high as a result of recent debt issues by the local school district, while direct debt is low. Payments for debt service, pensions and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) make up a large percentage of overall spending. NO RATING DISTINCTION: Fitch makes no rating distinction between the LTGO rating and the implied UTGO rating due to the financial flexibility offered by the city's high reserve levels and significant tax cushion. CREDIT PROFILE AUTO-CENTERED ECONOMY Marysville is located in St. Clair County, approximately 55 miles northeast of downtown Detroit and has a population of 9,959. The regional economy remains anchored by the automotive industry and as a result taxable values have suffered and unemployment levels remain high. While the county's unemployment has declined to 10.2% in April 2012 from 13.3% the year prior and recent highs of more than 17%, it remains well above the national average of 7.7%. Wealth levels in the city are slightly above state and national averages. There is significant tax base concentration, with the top ten taxpayers representing 45% of TV. ZF Friedrichshafen (ZF), an axle manufacturer, is the largest at 15.7%. ZF's facility opened in 2010 and has been running at capacity since then. Tax revenues from ZF currently do not go to the general fund, but are used to pay off a Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) note. ZF tax revenues are expected to revert to the general fund around fiscal year 2016, generating approximately $500,000 of additional operating revenue. Another LDFA note is expected to be paid off in two to three years, yielding $100,000 of added general fund revenues. ZF is currently appealing a past tax bill, but the city has reserved for possible refund and has factored it into its estimate of the note payoff date. Other major taxpayers are Chrysler Group LLC, a local ethanol plant, and an electric transmission facility, each of which makes up more than 5% of the tax base. Fitch views this high level of concentration as a negative credit factor, and will monitor the performance of these companies as the downsizing or closing of any of them could have a material impact on the city's finances and overall credit profile. HIGH FUND BALANCE LEVELS AND TAX CUSHION PROVIDE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY The city has consistently maintained high general fund balances. A $354,000 surplus in fiscal 2011 (4.6% of expenditures) increased the unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned under GASB 54) to $5.1 million, representing a high 67% of spending. The gain was generated largely through expenditure cuts which offset property tax revenue losses due to a 5.4% decline in TV. Key expenditure cuts have included reductions in headcount through attrition and consolidation of services with other communities. After recent declines, state funding has stabilized. The city anticipates balanced operations for fiscal 2012 and has budgeted similarly for fiscal 2013, with a new tax administration fee helping to offset another decline in property tax revenues. The city maintains a 2.911-mill margin under the statewide property tax cap. While TV declines have reduced the monetary benefit associated with the tax rate cushion, the additional financial flexibility remains a positive rating factor. The city has acknowledged that the additional millage available may be utilized to support operations in the future. ELEVATED FIXED-COST BURDEN The city's net direct debt burden is low at $521 per capita and 0.7% of market value. Debt service makes up a moderate 6% of expenditures. Overall debt is very high at $7,016 per capita and 9.1% of market value, due to the issuance of debt by the city's school district supporting the construction of a new high school. The city has no borrowing plans for the near future. The city has two single-employer pension plans - one for police and fire and a general plan for all other employees. The city fully funds the annual required contribution for both plans. Both plans are adequately funded, with the police and fire plan 68.1% funded and the general plan 77.5% funded based on a Fitch-adjusted 7% rate of return. The city's OPEB liability is well funded but the annual payment is equal to a high 13.6% of expenditures. OPEB costs are expected to decline somewhat with the implementation of a new health care plan. Payments for debt service, pensions and OPEB currently combine to make up a high 32% of overall general fund expenditures. 