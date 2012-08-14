UPDATE 2-French regulator set to clear safety of EDF's Flamanville reactor vessel-report
* Final ASN ruling due in September or early October (Adds comment by ASN in paragraph 5, EDF share price)
Aug 14 Tesoro Corp : * Moodys changes tesoros rating outlook to negative
* Final ASN ruling due in September or early October (Adds comment by ASN in paragraph 5, EDF share price)
HOUSTON, June 1 Exxon Mobil Corp investors will push to meet with oil company officials this summer to hash out elements of a climate-impact analysis following a shareholder vote calling for studies of technology and climate-related risks to its business.