Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
March 26 (Reuters) -Canadian Oil Sands: * Moodys assigns Canadian Oil Sands proposed notes Baa2; affirms all ratings
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.