Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded two pooled classes of Citigroup
Commercial Mortgage Trust (CGCMT) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates,
series 2006-FL2 and has affirmed all other pooled and nonpooled classes. The
upgrades reflect significant increases in credit enhancement to the more senior
pooled classes since Fitch's last rating action, combined with stable loss
expectations on the remaining loans. Fitch's updated base case loss expectation
is 27.5% of the remaining pool. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates
prospective views regarding commercial real estate market value and cash flow
declines. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
Since Fitch's last rating action, the pool has paid down by approximately $58
million (38%) due primarily to the full payoff of the Doubletree Suites Galleria
and H Street loans.
Under Fitch's methodology, two loans (82.7% of the remaining pool) are modeled
to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this
scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 12.6% based on imputed cash
flows from updated valuations or from recent trailing 12 month reported cash
flows. To determine a sustainable Fitch cash flow and stressed value, Fitch
analyzed servicer-reported operating statements, updated property valuations,
and comparisons with properties' competitive sets. Fitch estimates that average
recoveries on the pooled loans will be approximately 67% in the base case.
The transaction is collateralized by four loans, which includes two secured by
hotels (65.5% of the pooled trust balance), one by an office portfolio (19%),
and one by a mixed-use (hotel/office) property (15.5%). Two of the remaining
four loans are in special servicing, having transferred for imminent or actual
maturity default.
With respect to the pooled classes, only the Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel &
Casino loan (52.6%) was modeled to take a loss in the base case. Of the five
remaining junior nonpooled classes rated by Fitch, only the two classes
associated with the Radisson Ambassador loan were modeled with losses.
The specially-serviced Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel & Casino loan is secured
by a 233-room, full-service hotel and approximately 15,000 square foot (sf)
casino located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The loan transferred to special
servicing in June 2011 for imminent maturity default. The borrower had exercised
its third and final extension option, which expired on July 9, 2011. In January
2012, a forbearance agreement was executed, which terminates upon the earlier of
another default or July 2013. An approximately $5 million-$6 million product
improvement plan (PIP) is underway to update the lobby (convert it from open-air
to enclosed) and update all rooms and hallways. The plan, scheduled to take
three to five years, will begin with the lobby and then address the rooms and
hallways on a floor-by-floor basis. An updated appraisal has been ordered and
the special servicer is awaiting receipt. Fitch continues to model significant
losses to the senior pooled loan based on a Fitch adjustment to the most recent
appraisal. The nonpooled RAM-1 and RAM-2 classes associated with the loan
continue to be modeled with no recoveries in the base case.
Fitch upgrades the following classes as indicated:
--$5.5 million class G to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$20.9 million class H to 'AAAsf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable.
Fitch affirms the following classes, revises Rating Outlooks, and assigns
Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated:
--$22.4 million class J at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook to Positive from Stable;
--$22.4 million class K at 'CCCsf'; RE 90%;
--$23.9 million class L at 'CCsf'; RE 0%;
-- $446,894 class CAN-1 at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable;
-- $662,586 class CAN-2 at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$1.3 million class CAN-3 at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$2 million class RAM-1 at 'CCsf'; RE 0%;
--$2.4 million class RAM-2 at 'CCsf'; RE 0%.
The following classes originally rated by Fitch have paid in full: A-1, A-2,
X-1, B, C, D, E, F, CAC-1, CAC-2, CAC-3, CNP-1, CNP-2, CNP-3, DSG-1, HFL, HGI-1,
HGI-2, HMP-1, HMP-2, HMP-3, MVP, WBD-1, and WBD-2. In addition, Fitch previously
withdrew the ratings on the interest-only classes X-2 and X-3.
Fitch does not rate the non-pooled classes DHC-1, DHC-2, DHC-3, DSG-2, PHH-1,
PHH-2, SRL, and WPP.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and