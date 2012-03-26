(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Turkey-based petrochemicals producer Petkim Petrokimya Holdings A.S.'s (Petkim) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. Fitch has also downgraded Petkim's National Long-term rating to 'A-(tur)' from 'A+(tur)'.

The Outlook on all ratings is Stable.

The rating action reflects a downgrade of Petkim's standalone IDR to 'B' from 'BB-' and a simultaneous one notch uplift to 'B+' for support from State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR; 'BBB-'/Stable), Petkim's main shareholder. In Fitch's view, Petkim's severe underperformance in Q411 highlights the company's vulnerability in the face of cyclical downturns and signals a further weakening in its competitive position, at a time of reduced demand visibility and increasing price volatility. A further press release expanding on the rationale for this rating action will be published at a later date. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)