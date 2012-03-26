(The following statement was released by the rating agency)Q4) March 26 - The operating performance of Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rated U.S. finance companies strengthened in fourth-quarter 2011, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's titled, "U.S. Finance Companies Reported Improved Operating Performance In Fourth-Quarter 2011." "Although it is difficult to generalize trends for this diverse group of companies, profitability improved in almost every subsector," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Adom Rosengarten. The commercial and residential real estate sectors remained the outliers, with mixed results. But even these struggling sectors had some bright spots. "Despite this, the best performing subsectors are now facing risks from increasing competition, especially in auto originations because banks have shown increased lending activity, and in distressed debt purchasing because of purchase portfolio price increases," said Mr. Rosengarten. "Finance companies are also contending with increasing regulation as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which has authority over most of our rated finance companies, develops its regulatory processes." The CFPB has specifically named some finance company subsectors, including debt collecting, payday lending, mortgage servicing, and student lending, as its initial focus. The industry also remains vulnerable to a potential slowing of the U.S. economic recovery and continued high unemployment rates. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.