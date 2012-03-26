(The following statement was released by the rating agency)Q4)
March 26 - The operating performance of Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
rated U.S. finance companies strengthened in fourth-quarter 2011, said an
article published today by Standard & Poor's titled, "U.S. Finance Companies
Reported Improved Operating Performance In Fourth-Quarter 2011."
"Although it is difficult to generalize trends for this diverse group of
companies, profitability improved in almost every subsector," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Adom Rosengarten. The commercial and residential real
estate sectors remained the outliers, with mixed results. But even these
struggling sectors had some bright spots.
"Despite this, the best performing subsectors are now facing risks from
increasing competition, especially in auto originations because banks have
shown increased lending activity, and in distressed debt purchasing because of
purchase portfolio price increases," said Mr. Rosengarten. "Finance companies
are also contending with increasing regulation as the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau (CFPB), which has authority over most of our rated finance
companies, develops its regulatory processes." The CFPB has specifically named
some finance company subsectors, including debt collecting, payday lending,
mortgage servicing, and student lending, as its initial focus. The industry
also remains vulnerable to a potential slowing of the U.S. economic recovery
and continued high unemployment rates.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media
representative provided.