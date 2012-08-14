Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings upgrades Renton, Washington (the city) bonds as follows: --Approximately $33 million water and sewer system revenue bonds, series 2008A, 2008B, 2007, 2004, 2002 to 'AA+' from 'AA'; --Approximately $1.9 million water and sewer system refunding revenue bonds, series 2003, and 1998, to 'AA+' from 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a first lien on net revenues of the water, sewer and storm system (the system) after payment of operation and maintenance expenses. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL METRICS: The upgrade reflects the system's strong cash flow as a result of recent large rate increases in 2011 and 2012, high debt service coverage (DSC) levels of over 3.0 times (x), adequate liquidity of about 180 days and very low debt burden. IMPROVED CASH FLOW: Strengthening of the city's financial policies in 2010 have resulted in an increase in revenues and debt service coverage in fiscal 2011 that is expected to continue, providing additional credit strength for bondholders. LOW DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels of under $400 per capita are low and fall well under 'AA+' median levels and amortization is rapid. Capital needs are manageable, and there are no additional debt issuances planned in the next five years. AMPLE CAPACITY: Groundwater sources and a long-term contract with the City of Seattle provide an anticipated ample water supply for the next fifty years. Wastewater collections are performed by the city's system and the flow is delivered to King County for treatment. Both systems have limited operational risk. WHOLESALE COST PRESSURES: The city is susceptible to operating cost pressures from its wholesale wastewater provider as rates paid by system users directly to the wholesale provider are forecasted to increase by 10% in 2013 and another 11% two years later. ESSENTIAL SERVICE TO STABLE AREA: The system provides essential water, sewer and storm water services to a stable, prosperous population which is characterized by low unemployment and average wealth levels. The city's economy has proven resilient during the recession and has diversified in recent years to somewhat offset its traditional dependence on aircraft manufacturing. CREDIT PROFILE UPGRADE DUE TO STRONG FINANCES & STRENGTHENED FINANCIAL POLICIES The upgrade is supported by the system's strong operating results, low debt and proactive management and above average economic performance. The city adopted stronger financial policies in 2010 that resulted in large rate increases in 2011 and 2012 in order to generate revenues needed to reinvest capital into the system for repair and maintenance. Under the new policies, debt financing will only be used for system expansion or new supplies. The additional revenues resulted in debt service coverage of 3.93x in fiscal 2011 and, liquidity improved to over $14 million of unrestricted cash or the equivalent of 183 days of operating cash. Management projections, which appear reasonable, point to very robust DSC of over 4.0x for the next five years, aided by additional rate increases implemented in fiscal 2012. City Council sets rates of the three systems and unanimously voted to increase water, sewer and surface water rates significantly in 2011 and 2012 in order to support the newly adopted financial policies. Water rates increased by 18% in 2011 and 2012 with wastewater and surface water rates increased by 40% in 2011. Rates are structured with a substantial fixed component which provide for stable revenue to support operations. Fitch sees this structure as a positive credit factor. After two years of double digit rate increases, rates remain competitive to surrounding communities but now register at 1.9% of median household income (MHI) when taking into account rates paid to the wholesale wastewater provider. The city maintains sufficient rate flexibility relative to Fitch's affordability threshold benchmark and has demonstrated a willingness to raise rates to maintain financial performance. INCREASING WHOLESALE COSTS PRESSURES RATES All wastewater flows are sent to King County which serves as the regional wastewater treatment provider with the cost of treatment being passed directly through to customers as a separate line item on user's monthly bills. Payments to King County make up a significant portion (70%) of the sewer fund's operating expenses and one-third of the entire system's operating expenses. Local water and sewer charges are low as a percentage of household income at 1.3%, excluding the pass through payment to King Co. Metro. When adjusted for King County's additional $37.26 (for 2011) monthly sewer treatment charge, rate affordability gets thinner at 1.9% of MHI, but still remains below Fitch's threshold of 2% of MHI. While King County decreased rates by 3% in 2012, they anticipate increasing rates by approximately 10% in 2013 and 2015. AMPLE WATER SUPPLY Renton (general obligation debt rated 'AA+' by Fitch) is a city of just over 90,000 people located about 12 miles southeast of downtown Seattle on the shore of Lake Washington. The retail system provides water services to 17,300 customers, sewer services to 16,800 and storm drainage services to 22,000. System water supplies are derived from groundwater wells in the Cedar Valley and Maplewood aquifers and are ample to meet area demand. The city recently entered into a long term contract with the city of Seattle to provide additional water on peak demand days and for future growth needs. These supplies should be sufficient to meet system demand for the next 50 years. LOW DEBT BURDEN CONTINUES TO DECLINE The city's new financial policies require the system to increase its reserves and to use less debt for funding the ongoing capital maintenance. As these policies continue to be fully implemented, they are strengthening the credit by increasing margins and cash levels, while decreasing the utility's already reasonable debt burden. Debt per customer is low at $1,012, compared to the 'AA' median level of $1,615. The system's five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) totals a manageable $76 million and focuses primarily on system maintenance. There is no additional borrowing planned to fund the CIP. The system debt burden is excepted to remain low as projected debt per customer in five years registers at $855 per customer and $211 per capita, well under 'AA' ($1,944) and 'AAA' ($298) median levels. STABLE & PROSPEROUS SERVICE AREA The utility serves an economically robust service area that includes Boeing, one of the world's largest airplane manufacturing plants, several major retailers and a sizeable suburban residential population with above-average demographic characteristics. Renton's traditional exposure to the economically cyclical aerospace manufacturing industry remains with Boeing accounting for over 20% of the city's jobs. But this concentration has gradually decreased over the years, as Boeing cut local jobs and other employers, including major retailers and government agencies, have increased employment. The local economy also benefits from its participation in the Seattle metropolitan area's large and dynamic economy. Renton's unemployment rate has remained below the national average during the current economic downturn and was 6% in May 2012, below Washington's 8.4% rate and the nation's 7.9% rate. Local demographic indicators are also healthy with median household income at 119% of the national average and 108% of the state level.