(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Loma Negra's operating and financial performance remains relatively
stable, despite the challenging Argentine economy.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The negative outlook on Loma Negra reflects the potential for a
sovereign downgrade and rising country risk to undermine the company's
stand-alone credit profile.
Rating Action
On Aug. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on Argentina-based cement producer Loma Negra
C.I.A.S.A. The outlook is negative.
Today's rating action is part of our regular review.
Rationale
The rating on Loma Negra continues to reflect our expectation that the
company's main shareholder, InterCement Brasil S.A. (BB/Stable/--), would
provide further support to the company, if necessary, because of Loma Negra's
strategic importance as a key foreign subsidiary. InterCement Brasil
unconditionally guarantees approximately 60% of Loma Negra's debt.
As a result, our rating on Loma Negra is one notch above that of the Republic
of Argentina (B/Negative/--) and its transfer and convertibility risk
assessment because of our consideration of Loma Negra's strategic status to
InterCement Brasil.
Our ratings on Loma Negra are also one notch above the company's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), which we currently assess at 'b'. The SACP assessment
reflects, in turn, the inherent risks of operating in Argentina, the volatile
nature of the cement industry, limited product diversification, and a certain
level of currency mismatch. Loma Negra's good market position as the largest
cement producer in Argentina in terms of market share and installed capacity,
and competitive cost structure, due to convenient access to raw materials and
logistics integration, partially mitigate these factors. We continue to assess
Loma Negra's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk
profile as "aggressive".
We expect the slowdown in Argentine construction activity that started in the
first semester of 2012 to lead to a deceleration in Loma Negra's sales, vs.
2011's record highs. In addition, the company will probably report negative
free operating cash flow as it continues to develop its investment plan of
about $80 million in 2012, mostly to increase production and mitigate
environmental concerns at existing plants. In this context, assuming a gradual
devaluation of the Argentine Peso, a 5% decrease in volumes sold, and moderate
pass-through of increasing operating costs into final prices, we believe the
company could post funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in excess of 30%
and total debt to EBITDA of about 2x in 2012 and 2013. For the 12 months ended
June, 30 2012, the company's FFO to total debt, EBITDA interest coverage, and
total debt to EBITDA reached 37%, 6.5x, and 2.0x, respectively, from 36%,
7.3x, and 1.7x in 2011. Even though these ratios are strong for the current
ratings, country risk factors constrain credit quality.
Liquidity
We assess Loma Negra's liquidity as "less than adequate". We believe the
company's ratio of sources over uses of funds will likely be below 1.2x in the
next 12 months, offering scant protection against unexpected adverse
developments.
As of June 30, 2012, Loma Negra had cash holdings and short-term liquid
investments of about $61 million, compared with short-term debt of $88
million. In 2012 and 2013, we believe that the company will likely generate
FFO in the $100 million to $120 million range that it would use almost
entirely to fund working capital and investment needs. Therefore, we expect
the company to continue to refinance its principal maturities of about $24
million in the second half of 2012 and $100 million in 2013. We do not
consider the refinancing of those maturities as a major challenge, given the
company's relatively good access to capital markets, the enhanced financial
flexibility derived from its owner (that unconditionally guarantees the
majority of the debt), and certain flexibility in capital expenditures. In
addition, the company has already declared dividends of approximately $61
million, although the time for such payment is still uncertain because it
needs government approval.
Loma Negra faces a potential cash payment related to fines imposed on several
cement companies by antitrust authorities. In our base-case scenario, we are
not incorporating any cash disbursements related to this contingency. In July
2005, the Argentinean antitrust authority, the National Competition Defense
Commission, assessed fines against the cement companies in response to
anticompetitive practices aimed at fixing prices and market share. Loma Negra
has appealed its fine, which originally was about $45 million. In case of an
unfavorable ruling, we consider that Loma Negra would be able to pay the fine
with a combination of internal (reduced capital expenditures and dividends)
and external (additional debt) sources, without hurting its credit quality.
Our liquidity assessment also incorporates the company's sound relationship
with banks, good financial flexibility, and likely shareholder support if
needed. Additionally, as of June 30, 2012, Loma Negra was in compliance--and
with adequate headroom--with existing financial covenants (net debt to EBITDA
lower than 3x and EBITDA interest coverage ratio higher than 3.5x).
Outlook
The negative outlook on Loma Negra reflects the potential for a sovereign
downgrade and rising country risk to undermine the company's stand-alone
credit profile.
We could lower the ratings if we believe that shareholder support for Loma
Negra has changed, or if the company's financial policy becomes more
aggressive (by, for example, a debt to EBITDA greater than 5x or FFO to debt
below 12%).
A favorable economy that boosts the company's financial flexibility, or
actions that restore investor confidence on medium-term prospects for the
economy, could lead us to revise the outlook to stable.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BB
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)