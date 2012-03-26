March 26 - Overview -- U.S.-based land seismic company Seitel Inc.'s operating results and liquidity have improved as a result of increased oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) activity in 2011. -- We are raising the corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Seitel to 'B' from 'B-'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Seitel will continue its positive operating momentum while maintaining adequate liquidity. Rating Action On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Houston-based Seitel Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the issue rating on Seitel's senior unsecured notes to 'B' (same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating on this debt issue remains unchanged at 3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a default. Rationale The rating on Seitel reflects our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the continued recovery of the North American oilfield services industry from the trough levels of 2009, along with the company's improved liquidity position and debt leverage measures. Seitel's cash EBITDA was roughly $115 million in each of the past two years as a result of the increased North American rig count, the E&P industry's shift to resource plays, and associated seismic data acquisition activity. This is a significant improvement over the $33 million cash EBITDA posted in 2009. The improved financial performance has enhanced the company's liquidity position such that total liquidity was $105 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, with a cash balance of $75 million and $30 million available on its undrawn credit facility. Debt levels were also reduced by a $125 million equity infusion from Centerbridge Partners (a private investment firm) in mid-2011. We view Seitel's business risk as "vulnerable". Seitel provides seismic data and processing services to oil and gas companies ranging from small, independent producers to major integrated firms. Demand is closely correlated with E&P firms' capital budgets, which are typically influenced by commodity prices and available capital. Although natural gas-directed drilling held up better than anticipated during the first half of 2011 due to hedging, drilling to hold leases and other factors, the U.S. natural gas rig count has begun to drop, and we expect this trend to continue through 2012. Nevertheless, current demand for seismic data is being spurred by oil and liquids-rich drilling (primarily in onshore resource plays), the growing use of seismic data in the development phase of a field, the fragmented ownership of many resource plays, and the return of the majors to onshore North American drilling activity. Seitel's current data acquisition activity is focused on the oil-prone Eagle Ford shale, Montney and Cardium plays in Canada, as well as the gas and liquids-rich Marcellus shale. Although industry conditions look brighter over the next few quarters, they have historically been volatile, and could drop off sharply in the event of lower oil or natural gas liquids prices. In addition, as E&P companies' natural gas hedges and drilling requirements taper off in late 2012, we would expect a continued drop in natural gas drilling, which, if not offset by an increase in oil drilling, could weigh on Seitel's profitability. Not only is Seitel's business highly influenced by commodity prices, the seismic industry is very competitive. While Seitel has the largest onshore seismic library in North America and has a top or second position in most of its key markets, its chief competitors include larger, better capitalized geophysical firms such as WesternGeco (a wholly owned subsidiary of Schlumberger Ltd.) and Compagnie Generale de Geophysique - Veritas, both of which have broader geographical scope and product offerings. It also competes against a range of smaller, regional competitors. However, Seitel outsources all of its seismic acquisition service needs, and as a result, its fixed-cost base is lower than that of seismic acquisition firms such as Global Geophysical Services Inc. We view Seitel's financial profile as aggressive. The company had carried a high debt burden that resulted from its February 2007 acquisition by ValueAct Capital (an investment partnership). As a result of that considerable debt load and poor industry conditions, credit metrics were very weak in 2009, with debt to cash EBITDA reaching nearly 13x. In May 2011, Centerbridge Partners infused $125 million of primary equity into Seitel. The company used these proceeds to partially redeem its $400 million 9.75% senior notes due 2014. This debt reduction, coupled with an uptick in seismic demand, has bolstered debt leverage measures with debt to cash EBITDA of 2.6x at the end of 2011. Based on our current projections, which assume 3% growth in cash resales this year, we estimate cash EBITDA of about $115 million, which results in debt to cash EBITDA of 2.6x at year-end 2012. Liquidity We view Seitel's liquidity as "adequate", given its relatively small size and vulnerable business risk profile. Key elements of our liquidity profile include: -- Seitel has a $30 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2013--as of Dec. 31, 2011, the facility was undrawn; -- The company's cash balance was $75 million as of Dec. 31, 2011; -- Seitel has a net cash capital expenditure plan of about $83 million in 2012; -- Seitel's cash interest expense will be about $28 million in 2012; and -- We expect the company to be essentially free cash flow neutral this year (cash EBITDA less interest and net capital expenditures). Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Seitel to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. Seitel has demonstrated improved financial performance and healthier credit measures over the past two years. However, it continues to maintain a high debt to capital ratio (more than 70%) and is subject to volatile industry conditions. A potential drop in the price of crude oil or natural gas liquids could lead to a drop in drilling activity in 2012 that could quickly lead to much lower cash flows at Seitel, leading to higher debt leverage. We would consider lowering the ratings on Seitel if debt to cash EBITDA exceeds 5.0x, or if liquidity becomes constrained. Our internal forecast indicates that even if cash resales declined by 35%, leverage in 2012 would still be below 5.0x. We view an upgrade over the outlook period as unlikely given the company's relatively small scale and vulnerable business risk profile. Ratings List Upgraded To From Seitel Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Stable/-- Upgraded; Recovery Rating Remains Unchanged Seitel Inc. Senior Unsecured B B- Recovery Rating 3 