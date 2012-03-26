March 26 - Although ratings on housing finance agency (HFA) bonds backed by
single-family homes have been stressed by depressed real estate markets and the
downgrade of the U.S., they are stabilizing, according to a report published
today on RatingsDirect, titled "State Housing Finance Agencys' Single-Family
Programs Stabilize Despite Setbacks."
The report notes that the depressed U.S. economy has strained HFA
single-family bond programs' ability to manage the risks of counterparty
agreements, variable-rate debt, and loan performance, but that the market is
stable enough to mostly mitigate those risks.
While delinquencies have increased to levels that are sometimes higher than
state levels for non-HFA programs, the increases have not led to lower ratings
on any bond program. The majority of the lowered ratings were the result of
Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S., which affected mortgage-backed
security (MBS) collateral that carried an implied guaranty or explicit support
from the U.S. government or a government-sponsored entity.
