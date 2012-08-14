Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB' rating to the $875 million non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock issuance by Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). This preferred stock will pay a fixed coupon of 6.0% per year and pay quarterly dividends in arrears commencing on Dec. 1, 2012, and thereafter on March 1, June 1, Sept. 1, and Dec. 1 each year. Proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporation purposes and the potential redemption of the company's trust preferred securities which are subject to a voluntary call or regulatory capital event call beginning in 2012. Fitch assigns the following rating: Capital One Financial Corporation: --Preferred stock 'BB'. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the Master Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information provided by the company. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 16, 2011; --'Bank Holding Companies Criteria', Aug. 16, 2011; --'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', Dec. 15, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities