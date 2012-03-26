March 26 - Fitch Ratings says that the amortisation of EUR300m of cedulas
hipotecarias (CH) issued by Bancaja (now Bankia; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') will not
have immediate impact on the rating of Cedulas TDA 18, FTA, a multi-issuer CH
(MICH) currently rated 'AAsf'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The agency acknowledges that the amortisation of Bankia's share in this
transaction increases the concentration of Banco CAM, SA ('BB+'/Rating Watch
Positive/'B') to 34%. According to Fitch criteria, Fitch will analyse this
exposure under Fitch's covered bonds criteria and determine a rating cap
applicable to the transaction. Bankia has announced that the amortisation will
take place on the next payment date on 9 April 2012.
Nevertheless, the agency points out that the ratings of MICH are driven by a
weakest link analysis. Fitch does not expect the cap driven by concentration to
be lower than the rating resulting from the exposure to Banco de Valencia
('BB-'/Stable/'B'), which represents the weakest link in this transaction. Banco
de Valencia undertakes to maintain a 99% minimum over-collateralisation level.
The RWN on this transaction will be resolved in April after cover pool data has
been reconciled, as announced in the non-rating action commentary "Fitch's
Resolution of RWN on Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias Delayed", dated 22 March
2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
The agency highlighted in "Fitch Places 45 Classes of Multi-Issuer Cedulas
Hipotecarias on Rating Watch Negative", dated 22 December 2011, that the MICH
sector on RWN can be downgraded to the 'Asf' or 'BBBsf' category.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Rating Criteria for Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias",
dated 29 August 2011; "Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs", dated 10
August 2011; "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria", dated 12 August 2011; and
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 12 March 2012
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
