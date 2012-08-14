Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB+' to the following bonds expected to be issued on behalf of Mountain States Health Alliance (MSHA): --$54,900,000 The Health and Educational Facilities Board of the City of Johnson City, TN hospital revenue bonds, series 2012A; --$30,230,000 The Health and Educational Facilities Board of the City of Johnson City, TN hospital revenue bonds, series 2012B; --$9,785,000 Industrial Development Authority of Wise County, VA hospital revenue bonds, series 2012C. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'BBB+' rating on MSHA's outstanding debt, which is listed at the bottom of this press release. Some of those ratings are underlying ratings. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The 2012A bonds are expected to be issued as tax-exempt fixed-rate bonds and the series 2012B and 2012C bonds are expected to be issued as tax-exempt variable rate demand bonds. The 'BBB+' ratings on the series 2012B and 2012C bonds are underlying ratings, and Fitch expects to rate the 2012B and C bonds based on the letter of credit (LOC) support closer to the time of issuance. The 2012A bonds are expected to sell via negotiation the week of Aug. 20. Proceeds from the series 2012 bonds will be used to fund the expansion of surgical suites at Johnson City Medical Center, fund projects at Norton Community Hospital (VA), reimburse MSHA for prior capital expenditures, and pay the cost of issuance. Maximum annual debt service (MADS), which was provided by the underwriter, increases to $77.2 million from $76.3 million. After issuance, MSHA will have approximately $1.17 billion in outstanding debt, with 57% fixed rate and 43% variable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by pledged assets and a mortgage on Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital. In addition, there is a debt service reserve fund on certain series of MSHA debt, but that is not expected for the series 2012 bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID MARKET FOOTPRINT: MSHA is a 13-hospital system with a leading market position in a sizable 29 county service area. CONSISTENTLY STRONG OPERATING CASH FLOW: MSHA maintains excellent operating cash flow margins that well exceed the median ratio for its rating level. HIGH DEBT BURDEN: MSHA's high debt burden remains Fitch's main credit concern. Despite strong operating cash flow, debt service coverage is adequate for the rating level. CAPITAL SPENDING TO SLOW: MSHA is nearing the end of a cycle of significant capital spending. The last large project remaining is a $69 million expansion of the operating room suites at Johnson City Medical Center. Bond proceeds of $55 million from the 2012 debt issuance, along with a cash contribution by MSHA, will pay for the expansion. There is a sizeable reduction in projected capital spending for fiscal 2014-2017, which should facilitate liquidity growth. CREDIT PROFILE Headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee, MSHA was formed in 1998 from the acquisition of five hospitals in Tennessee from Columbia/HCA and has grown into a large regional health care system with 13 hospitals (1,623 licensed beds) and other related entities, primarily serving northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia. MSHA has a membership interest (ranging from 50.1%-80%) in three of the hospitals in the system (Smyth County Community Hospital, Norton Community Hospital, Johnston Memorial Hospital). In fiscal 2012 (June 30 year end; unaudited), MSHA had total operating revenue of $996 million. The rating affirmation reflects MSHA's continued sound operating performance. Unaudited fiscal 2012 results show a 1% operating margin, which was lower than last year's 1.9% operating margin. Operating cash flow remained very strong with a 13.2% operating EBITDA margin compared to the 'BBB' category median of 8.5%. While overall inpatient volumes held steady, the slightly lower operating performance partially reflects a shift of inpatient admissions away from surgical admissions, which affected budgeted revenues, but management's continued focus on cost initiatives, which include lean practices, helped sustain the operating performance. MSHA's fiscal 2013 budget is for a 2% operating margin. MSHA's operating performance was further supported by its leading inpatient market share. MSHA's acute inpatient market share in its 29-county service area was 37.5% in 2011, which compares favorably to MSHA's only major competitor's (Wellmont Health System; rated 'BBB+' by Fitch) 29.7% market share. As of June 30, 2012, MSHA had $531.2 million of unrestricted cash and investments, equating to a solid 214 days cash on hand, which compares very favorably to Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 128.6 days. Days cash on hand was down from the prior year due to a rise in accounts receivable (AR), higher operating expenses, and continued capital spending. MSHA attributes the rise in AR to a software conversion, which disrupted the processing of claims, but believes AR will normalize by calendar year end. Cash-to-debt of 49.1% at June 30, 2012 compares unfavorably to the 'BBB' category median of 79.8% and is reflective of MSHA's sizeable debt load. Over the medium term, Fitch expects MSHA's liquidity to grow as capital spending moderates. MSHA has been investing significantly in its plant, which totaled approximately 2 times (x) depreciation expense the last three fiscal years. Major capital projects included three new replacement hospitals. The remaining major capital project is the expansion of surgical space (16 new surgery suites) at MSHA's flagship facility, Johnson City Medical Center. The high intensity of capital spending is expected to drop after fiscal 2012 ($134.8 million) with projected capital expenditures of $118.5 million in fiscal 2013, $74 million in fiscal 2014 and $58 million in fiscal 2015. Fitch's main credit concerns are MSHA's sizeable debt load and fairly aggressive capital structure. Despite MSHA's strong operating cash flow, maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage for fiscal 2012 is adequate at 2.1x by EBITDA compared to 2.3x in fiscal 2011 and Fitch's 'BBB' median of 2.6x. MADS as a percentage of revenue is also elevated at 7.8% as of June 30, 2012, much higher than the 'BBB' median of 3.3%. Beyond the current $65 million in new money, Fitch expects that MSHA's borrowing will slow as capital spending ebbs, which should provide some easing of the debt burden. MSHA's pro forma total outstanding debt is approximately $1.17 billion with $674.5 million underlying fixed-rate and $500.1 million underlying variable-rate debt. Of the $500.1 million of variable rate debt, approximately $456.8 million are LOC backed variable rate demand obligations. The remaining variable rate exposure is a five year direct bank loan with SunTrust Bank. Fitch views MSHA's debt profile as aggressive for its rating level due to its exposure to interest rate, put, remarketing, and LOC renewal risk. The LOCs expire between October 2014 and September 2015 and the term-out provision under the agreements is three years. However, unrestricted cash and investments to puttable debt was just over 1x as of June 30, 2012 and the investments are liquid with 96% available within three days. MSHA has approximately $592.4 million in outstanding swaps, which are composed of basis swaps and constant maturity basis swaps. Bank of America is the sole counterparty on all of the swaps. The lack of counterparty diversity exposes MSHA to a higher level of counterparty risk. As of July 20, 2012, the aggregate mark to market of the swaps was negative $11.1 million and no collateral is currently being posted. Separately, MSHA is posting $13.8 million on its swaps with Lehman for which MSHA has been negotiating a final termination payment. Fitch expects that the collateral posted will be adequate for the termination payment. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that MSHA will continue to generate strong operating cash flow to service its debt load. Fitch expects that over time MSHA will continue to grow its liquidity due to a moderation of capital spending, which should allow MSHA to reduce its leverage. Positive rating movement would be dependent on an improvement in debt metrics. MSHA has continued to move forward on its accountable care organization (ACO). MSHA's ACO contracting entity, Integrated Solutions Health Network (ISHN), is now a recognized ACO and was awarded a three and half year contract with the federal government. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is in the process of assigning ISHN 17,000 Medicare lives to manage. MSHA covenants to provide annual and quarterly financial and operational disclosure to EMMA. Outstanding rated debt: The Health and Educational Facilities Board of the City of Johnson City, Tennessee: --$32,885,459 hospital first mortgage revenue refunding bonds, series 2000A; --$33,230,000 hospital first mortgage revenue bonds, series 2000C; --$22,300,000 hospital first mortgage revenue bonds, series 2001A; --$168,990,000 hospital first mortgage revenue bonds, series 2006A; --$5,560,000 hospital revenue bonds, series 2009A; --$5,535,000 Industrial Development Authority of Smyth County hospital revenue bonds, series 2009B; --$115,955,000 Industrial Development Authority of Washington County Virginia, hospital revenue bonds, series 2009C; --$14,315,000 Mountain States Health Alliance first mortgage bonds (taxable), series 2000D. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from BofA Merrill Lynch. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012; --'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', July 23, 2012.