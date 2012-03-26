Overview -- U.K.-based frozen food retailer Iceland Foods Group Ltd. (Iceland Foods) has been acquired by Oswestry Acquico Ltd. in a management buyout transaction. -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Oswestry Acquico, the parent company of Iceland Foods. -- In addition, we are assigning our 'B+' issue rating to Oswestry Acquico's GBP885 million-equivalent senior secured bank facilities. The recovery rating is '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Iceland Foods is reasonably well-placed to withstand economic and competitive pressures and to service its highly leveraged debt structure. Rating Action On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Oswestry Acquico Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based frozen food retailer Iceland Foods Group Ltd. (Iceland Foods). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to Oswestry Acquico's GBP860 million senior secured bank debt and GBP25 million revolving credit facility (RCF). The recovery rating on these facilities is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating on Oswestry Acquico reflects our assessment of Iceland Foods' business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Iceland Foods was acquired by Oswestry Acquico in a management buyout transaction, with management now holding 43% of equity. Iceland Foods' "fair" business risk profile reflects our view of its positioning as a midsize player in the U.K. retail market with a strong focus on the frozen food subsegment. Iceland Foods' customer base is largely value-focused and is very sensitive to pricing. The group's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile reflects our view of its high leverage after the management buyout transaction, which we estimate will peak at about 6.1x Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA at the end of the financial year to March 30, 2012. The group's "adequate" liquidity and positive free cash flow somewhat mitigate its high leverage. In our base-case credit assessment, we forecast free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about GBP108 million in 2013 (approaching a healthy 10% of debt) due to modest capital expenditures (capex) and working capital requirements, and continued EBITDA cash interest coverage in excess of 2x. Iceland Foods' sales have been increasing since 2006, at a compound annual growth rate of more than 8%. In our base-case assessment, we anticipate that Iceland Foods' revenues will increase by low single digits (3%-4%) in the financial year ending March 29, 2013, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. Due to ongoing highly competitive market conditions and cost pressures, we anticipate that the group's gross margins will stagnate at about the 14% level at best. Iceland Foods' founder-owner Malcolm Walker and its management team have been instrumental in driving the turnaround in operating performance since 2005. That said, we note that the likely absence of frequent intrayear financial reporting (currently the group only reports full financial statements annually under U.K. generally accepted accounting principles). We are also mindful of management's incentive to increase shareholder and management remuneration over the medium term due to the large portion of nonamortizing debt, although this risk is somewhat mitigated by restrictive covenants in the subordinated GBP250 million vendor loan notes (not rated). The group has a track record of deleveraging using FOCF and was nearly debt-free, on a net debt basis, prior to the management buyout transaction. We assess Iceland Foods' ability to generate cash flows as above-average relative to the group's size and industry peers. In 2011, FOCF was largely used up by a payment to shareholders, which we understand was a one-off distribution. Liquidity Following the management buyout, we view the group's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria, and calculate that its liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. Based on the preliminary information provided by management and our forecasts, we estimate liquidity sources in excess of about GBP225 million at the end of the financial year on March 30, 2012. As of March 30, 2012, forecast liquidity sources include: -- An ongoing base level of cash and cash equivalents of about GBP50 million; -- A GBP25 million RCF due 2018, providing adequate backup liquidity to serve the group's peak working capital requirements of about GBP15 million before the Christmas period. We note that Iceland Foods' working capital turns positive at the end of its financial year in March; and -- Funds from operations in excess of GBP150 million. We estimate Iceland Foods' liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about GBP65 million. These uses include: -- Capex of up to GBP25 million; -- Estimated nominal debt repayments of about GBP15 million; and -- Ongoing working capital investment of up to GBP25 million. Iceland Foods has a comfortable debt maturity profile under the new financing arrangements, in our opinion, with the majority of its senior secured debt due during or after 2018. The subordinated GBP250 million vendor loan notes are due only in 2022. We also anticipate that the group will be able to maintain adequate headroom under the financial covenants included in the senior secured facilities. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the GBP860 million senior secured debt and GBP25 million RCF is 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on Oswestry Acquico. The recovery rating on these facilities is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We forecast potential recovery at the high end of this range. The issue and recovery ratings reflect our valuation of Iceland Foods as a going concern, underpinned by its robust market position in the U.K. frozen food retail market, high brand awareness, and resilient business model. The ratings also reflect our view of the bank facilities' relatively good security and guarantee package, as well as Iceland Foods' potential exposure to the U.K. insolvency regime, which we consider to be rather favorable for secured creditors. We understand that the secured lenders benefit from a relatively comprehensive guarantee and security package. According to the senior facilities agreement, the guarantors must represent at least 85% of the group's consolidated EBITDA, revenue, and gross assets. In addition, the security package includes fixed and floating charges over the shares and substantially all the material assets of the guarantors. Given the group's asset-light profile, however, we understand that the value of tangible assets is relatively limited. The senior secured facilities comprise the GBP25 million RCF due 2018, a GBP300 million amortizing term loan A due 2018, and a GBP560 million-equivalent bullet term loan B due 2019. According to the intercreditor agreement, we understand that all the bank facilities rank pari passu, whereas the GBP250 million vendor loan notes are subordinated. The senior secured bank facilities benefit from a package of maintenance financial covenants. The documentation contains a limitation on dividend payments. In addition, we understand that if the ownership shares of the CEO Malcolm Walker and the chief financial officer Tarsem Dhaliwal decrease below 9.95% and 7.05% respectively, a change-of-control event would be triggered. To calculate recovery prospects, we simulate a payment default. Our hypothetical default scenario assumes a combination of the following factors: -- An increase in competition from larger grocery stores selling frozen food in the U.K.; and -- Pressure on profit margins due to a rise in raw material and energy costs, and Iceland Foods' subsequent limited flexibility to increase its prices because of its very price-sensitive customers. In addition, we assume a fully drawn RCF at the point of default and an increase in interest rates on variable-rate debt by the time of default. This latter assumption could include potential increases in market rates or a step-up in interest margins resulting from weak performance and covenant breaches. Under our hypothetical scenario, we project a payment default in 2016, at which point EBITDA would have declined to approximately GBP98 million. Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of approximately GBP590 million, which is equivalent to 6.0x stressed EBITDA. After deducting priority liabilities of GBP30 million, comprising mostly enforcement costs, we arrive at a net stressed enterprise value of GBP560 million. We assume that the senior secured facilities would amount to GBP803 million at default, including six months of prepetition interest and a fully drawn RCF. On this basis, recovery prospects for senior secured lenders would be at the high end of the 50%-70% range, which translates into a recovery rating of '3'. We believe that recovery prospects would be materially lower under a liquidation scenario than under a sale as a going concern because of the group's limited tangible assets. This is not our central recovery scenario, however. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that notwithstanding the highly competitive U.K. market and difficult macroeconomic conditions, Iceland Foods' business model will continue to be relatively resilient and the group should be able to maintain its market position in the value frozen food segment. We also anticipate that the group should be able to maintain the necessary financial flexibility to service its highly leveraged debt structure and undergo modest deleveraging through internal cash generation. The rating could come under pressure if Iceland Foods' EBITDA cash interest coverage slips to less than 2x as a result of operating pressures or higher-than-anticipated levels of discretionary spending. We could also take a negative rating action in the medium term if unexpected operating setbacks from weakening market share, high commodity prices, or working capital needs were to cause FOCF to decline by a factor of more than one-half, causing liquidity to become "less than adequate." We would consider upgrading the group if it were to continue to post strong organic sales growth, combined with resilient profitability and high cash conversion, causing the adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA to fall to less than 5x on a sustainable basis. Ratings List Ratings Assigned Oswestry Acquico Ltd. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Assigned Oswestry Acquico Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured Debt B+ Recovery Rating 3 