Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB' rating on approximately $57.4 million of outstanding charter school revenue bonds issued by the Delaware County Industrial Development Authority, PA (DCIDA) on behalf of Chester Community Charter School (CCCS, or the school). At the same time, Fitch has removed the Rating Watch Negative that was assigned to the rating in February 2012. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch recently published an exposure draft of its charter school rating criteria (Charter School Rating Criteria: Exposure Draft, dated July 19, 2012). The draft includes a number of proposed amendments to existing criteria. If applied in the proposed form, the exposure draft would trigger a substantial number of downgrades to existing charter school ratings. After the exposure draft comment period and upon the publication of the new criteria, Fitch expects to place on Rating Watch Negative those schools it views at risk of downgrades, which could include all charter school ratings. Fitch would then conduct full rating reviews for those schools over the following six months, utilizing the new criteria. SECURITY The bonds are secured by pledged revenues of the school, backed by a mortgage on the property and facilities leased by the school and a debt service reserve (DSR) cash-funded to legal maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $4.1 million due in 2038. Payments to CSMI, LLC are subordinated to the payment of debt service and the maintenance of a fully funded DSR. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABILIZED FUNDING ENVIRONMENT: The removal from Rating Watch Negative and assignment of a Stable Rating Outlook reflect a recently improved funding environment, which now provides a mechanism to ensure the receipt of critical per pupil funding directly from the state if necessary. FINANCIAL RESERVES CRITICALLY DEPLETED: The 'BB' rating reflects CCCS's materially depleted balance sheet resources as a result of an extended funding disruption in fiscal 2012. FUNDING DISRUPTION TESTED FLEXIBILITY: The funding disruption that CCCS endured during fiscal 2012 tested the school's financial flexibility. Financial resources were drained and an operational imbalance developed as a result of legal fees and interest accruals on line of credit draws, which were required to manage cash flow needs during the academic year. CORE STRENGTHS REMAIN: Despite the challenging operating environment in the 2011-2012 academic year, CCCS's student demand did not suffer. Consistent demand going into the 2012-2013 academic year should help maintain the stability of overall funding levels going forward. A history of balanced operations and sum-sufficient coverage of legal MADS somewhat mitigates concern over the lack of a financial cushion in the immediate term. STANDARD CHARTER RENEWAL RISK: Like other charter schools, CCCS is subject to periodic charter renewal risk; the school's next renewal is required in 2016. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION STRENGTHENED FINANCIAL CUSHION: A return to positive operations in fiscal 2013 as a result of consistent and timely funding and increased enrollment could improve financial resource levels and yield upward rating momentum. CREDIT PROFILE CCCS was formed in 1998 to serve the city of Chester, PA and CUSD. CCCS has experienced consistent, significant, demand-driven growth, leading the school to expand its academic offering to grades K-8 on two campuses. CCCS has a very strong relationship with CSMI, which exists specifically to manage CCCS's operations. CSMI's management strategy has been fiscally conservative, resulting in historically balanced operations and strong academic performance, particularly compared to the local, authorizing school district (Chester Upland School District, CUSD or the district). Beginning in fiscal 2011, CUSD faced financial difficulties that led it to withhold funds lawfully due to CCCS and other district charter schools. Payment delays in fiscal 2011 led CCCS to appeal to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to receive its state funding directly, rather than relying on disbursements from CUSD. In fiscal 2012, the funding situation worsened, with CCCS only receiving a portion of the amounts due. Funding from CUSD and the PDE was completely suspended in January 2012 as the district's financial condition continued to decline, CCCS initiated legal action against CUSD and the PDE for non-payment of per pupil funding. At the time of Fitch's last review in February 2012, CCCS's ability to remain open through the end of the academic year was in question. Negotiations between CCCS, the PDE, CUSD and the other district charter schools ultimately resulted in the receipt of approximately $6.1 million in funding received in various installments from March to May of 2012, which, in conjunction with use of lines of credit and deferral of CSMI's management fees, allowed the school to continue meeting its obligations through the end of the academic year. An additional $5.5 million was paid by the PDE to CCCS on June 30, 2012. Fitch notes that during fiscal 2011 and 2012, when inconsistent payments began to pressure operations, CSMI chose to voluntarily defer its management fees to provide additional financial flexibility. Meanwhile, the legal intercept of both state (via CUSD) and federal (received directly by the trustee) revenues by the trustee ensured that debt service payments would not be interrupted. A settlement was reached on July 27, 2012 which finalized the funding amounts due to CCCS because of CUSD's failure to disburse per pupil funds. The PDE agreed to make two installment payments of $2.76 million each on Aug. 6, 2012 and Aug. 23, 2012 (totaling $5.5 million) to fulfill the remaining obligation. In total, as of Aug. 23, 2012, CCCS will have received approximately $32.4 million for fiscal 2012, or 90% of the amount originally anticipated for the year. No further payments toward fiscal 2012 are expected. CCCS plans to utilize the $5.5 million to be received in August to pay legal costs currently estimated at $1.3 million and pay down lines of credit and associated interest expenses that were used to fund operating expenses during fiscal 2012. The settlement further addressed a previously outstanding lawsuit regarding CCCS's contention of historical underfunding by the state. The PDE agreed to pay a total of $6.5 million in four bimonthly installments of $1.6 million each beginning in October 2012 and concluding in April 2013. CCCS and the PDE agreed that this amount would settle the claim through the end of fiscal 2012. CCCS plans to utilize these funds to repay deferred management fees due to CSMI. CCCS and the PDE further agreed to an 18-month period during which CCCS will not initiate further legal action on this issue, while the two parties make an effort to come to a mutually agreeable resolution. Fitch views the progress on both of these critical issues, as well as CCCS's demonstrated ability to operate uninterrupted despite a suspension in its primary revenue stream, favorably. However, Fitch notes that the one-time expenses incurred during fiscal 2012 almost completely deteriorated CCCS's balance sheet resources. Further, the related liabilities will not be fully paid until the final payment is received from the PDE in April 2013, in the absence of other available net income. As a result of the material lack of financial cushion available in the immediate term, Fitch has affirmed the 'BB' rating. The removal from Rating Watch Negative and the assignment of a Stable Outlook is indicative of the generally improved funding environment for fiscal 2013, which also includes a method of directly accessing state per pupil funding if the school district fails to make scheduled payments. Per the terms of the settlement agreement, should CUSD fail to make a payment to CCCS by the 5th of any month, the PDE is obligated to remit the full amount due and owing to CCCS on the last Thursday of the month, pending the receipt of appropriate documentation. Of note, CUSD made a scheduled monthly payment to CCCS in August 2012 for the first time in over a year. Fitch believes that the consistent and timely funding laid out in this mechanism will allow CCCS to produce the balanced operations set forth in its budget beginning in fiscal 2013 and going forward. Similarly, balanced operations, unfettered by the one-time expenses incurred to manage funding irregularities, should allow CCCS to rebuild its balance sheet resources and improve its overall financial flexibility. Fitch will continue to monitor the school's ability to improve its financial situation in subsequent reviews.