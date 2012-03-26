Overview -- Netherlands-based petrochemical company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is issuing $3 billion of senior unsecured notes for refinancing. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on LyondellBasell to 'BBB-' based on our updated performance expectations, increased comfort regarding financial policies and governance, and the continuing improvement in the company's capital structure. -- At the same time, we are assigning our 'BB+' senior unsecured debt rating to LyondellBasell's proposed $3 billion notes and affirming our 'BB+' issue-level ratings on the company's existing senior unsecured notes because, as obligations of the parent holding company, they are structurally subordinated to liabilities at its operating subsidiaries. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that LyondellBasell will maintain an "intermediate" financial risk profile that supports the current corporate credit rating, despite industry cyclicality. Rating Action On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LyondellBasell) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and affirmed its 'BB+' issue-level ratings on the company's existing senior unsecured notes. At the same time we assigned our 'BB+' senior unsecured debt rating to LyondellBasell's proposed $3 billion notes with seven- and 12-year maturities. The outlook is stable. The company plans to use net proceeds from the offering and cash on hand to repay notes issued by subsidiary Lyondell Chemical Co. due in 2017 and 2018 and related transaction costs. Rationale The upgrade reflects our opinion that LyondellBasell should continue to benefit during the next several years from an improved competitive position and strong operating results, stemming in part from the availability of low-cost natural gas in the U.S. We believe that the North American petrochemical sector is entering a multiyear period of low-cost production economics and will likely see an increase in domestic capital investment. However, we think LyondellBasell will focus primarily on moderate-cost, high-return projects with quick returns. We believe it will consider larger investments only if management believes the company can maintain credit metrics consistent with the current ratings. On the other hand, in Europe, where LyondellBasell has higher-cost operations, we think market conditions will remain challenging. However, we believe results there should continue to benefit from a focus on higher-margin downstream products, such as automotive plastics, as well as byproduct sales. Other considerations leading to the upgrade include our reduced concern that parties with historically aggressive financial policies, including private equity firm Apollo Management Holdings L.P. and Access Industries LLC--which together currently hold more than 40% of LyondellBasell's shares--are likely to negatively influence the company's financial policies, resulting in increased leverage or reduced liquidity. Another reason supporting the upgrade is LyondellBasell's continuing evolution and improvement of its capital structure. Steps the company is currently initiating include the planned replacement of its secured asset-based revolving credit facility with an unsecured revolver and the release of subsidiary guarantees if the proposed financings are completed as currently contemplated and certain existing debt is repaid. Our ratings on LyondellBasell reflect its "fair" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. LyondellBasell is a leading global petrochemical producer, with 2011 sales of more than $50 billion. The majority of its products are cyclical commodities such as ethylene, propylene, and their derivatives, including various plastic resins used to manufacture a wide variety of durable goods and consumer products. It also produces automotive and other fuels at a refinery in Houston, Texas. The company recently closed an unprofitable refinery in France. Commodity chemicals show high sensitivity to global GDP growth, supply and demand imbalances, and raw material price movements. Despite significant capital intensity, the industry has relatively low barriers to entry for many product lines, creating a high degree of competition and weak pricing flexibility during periods of excess supply. Business strengths that somewhat counterbalance these risks include LyondellBasell's large scale of operations, management's focus on operational excellence and cost reduction, and a portfolio of differentiated products (including advanced polyolefins, propylene oxide and derivatives, and catalysts), which are more profitable and stable than its commodity product lines. LyondellBasell has performed strongly and generated significant cash since emerging from bankruptcy in April 2011 with much more prudent capitalization, a better cost structure, and lower environmental and other liabilities. Since then, it has benefited from improved global economic conditions, a better-than-expected supply and demand balance, and an advantaged cost position in the U.S. It has also reduced debt significantly and contributed to its pension plans. The company remains committed to maintaining at least $3 billion of available liquidity. Adjusted trailing-12-month EBITDA margins have exceeded 10% for about the past two years, and we expect them to average in the high-single-digit percentage area, with pretax return on capital averaging in the low- to mid-teen percentage area. Pro forma for the transaction, total debt will be about $6.1 billion. We adjust debt to include about $1.8 billion of adjustments for capitalized operating leases, as well as tax-effected unfunded postretirement, asset retirement, and environmental obligations. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is close to 60%. At the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, we expect LyondellBasell to maintain an "intermediate" financial risk profile with FFO to debt averaging 40% to 45% and remaining near 30% at the trough. We expect regular dividends to total about $700 million in 2012 and to gradually and modestly increase thereafter. LyondellBasell has sized its regular dividend so that it can continue paying dividends without borrowing, even in industry troughs. Therefore, we expect the company to generate excess cash at other times and periodically consider paying special dividends as it did in 2011. We regard ongoing litigation and regulatory matters as modest risk factors. Liquidity We believe LyondellBasell has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs, even in the event of a sharp drop in EBITDA. Our assessment of LyondellBasell's liquidity profile incorporates the following observations and expectations: -- Financial risk management is prudent. To deal with industry cyclicality and potential spikes in working capital caused by changes in raw material costs, selling prices, and demand patterns, we expect the company to maintain at least $3 billion in cash and available credit under its revolving credit facility and accounts receivable securitization program. As a result, it should also be able to absorb, with limited need for refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. -- We think required outlays, including annual maintenance capital spending we estimate at $600 million to $700 million and interest expense below $300 million following the proposed refinancing, should be manageable. -- The company has only a modest amount of funded debt maturing during the next few years. -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 30%. -- We regard the company's credit market standing as satisfactory. Outlook The outlook is stable. LyondellBasell operates in a cyclical industry. Our view is that the global economy is gradually strengthening, but our outlook remains clouded by difficult economic conditions, particularly in Europe, where LyondellBasell has substantial and higher-cost operations. Despite this, however, we expect LyondellBasell to maintain ratios appropriate for its investment-grade corporate credit rating, including an FFO to total debt ratio averaging 40% to 45% and remaining near 30% even in industry troughs. We believe the company can maintain a sufficiently strong financial profile even if revenues drop by 20% and EBITDA margins decline to 7% from 2011 levels. Also key to maintaining the ratings are the continuation of prudent financial policies and sufficient liquidity. We could, therefore, lower the ratings if there were an unexpected shift to more aggressive financial policies including more aggressive-than-expected shareholder returns or very large debt-funded acquisitions or capital investments, even if they are financed off balance sheet. During the next few years, we could consider a slightly higher rating if LyondellBasell improves its business risk profile to "satisfactory" by making investments that promote increased stability and diversification, and the company continues to perform strongly and maintain prudent financial policies. Ratings List Upgraded To From LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Stable/-- New Rating LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Senior unsec notes due 2019 BB+ Senior unsec notes due 2024 BB+ Ratings Affirmed LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Lyondell Chemical Co. Senior Unsecured Local Currency BB+