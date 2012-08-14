Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following general
obligation (GO) bonds of Gwinnett County, Georgia (the county):
--$23,735,000 GO refunding bonds, series 2012.
The bonds are scheduled for competitive sale on August 28. Proceeds will refund
outstanding 2003 GO bonds for debt service savings with no extension of
maturity.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AAA' rating on the following outstanding county
obligations:
--$27.9 million GO;
--$969.5 million water and sewerage authority revenue bonds;
--$94.7 million development authority revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Outstanding GO bonds are direct and general obligations of the county for which
its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power are pledged. The revenue
bonds are secured by county payments under an interlocal agreement with the
development authority and a lease agreement with the water and sewerage
authority. The county's obligation under the agreements is absolute and
unconditional and also secured by a pledge of its full faith and credit and
unlimited taxing power. The water and sewerage authority bonds are also secured
by a pledge of the net revenues of the utility system.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG RESERVES, STABLE OPERATIONS: Financial operations have been guided by a
conservative budget approach and prudent expenditure reductions and revenue
enhancements which have preserved the general fund's strong reserve levels and
financial flexibility.
LOW DEBT LEVELS: Despite notable capital pressures stemming from strong
population growth, the county's overall debt levels remain low. There are no
plans for additional issuance at this time as the current capital improvement
plan is essentially fully funded from operating resources, including revenue
from a voter-approved special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST).
REGIONAL ECONOMIC AND EMPLOYMENT CENTER: The regional economy remains well
positioned for growth over the long term, benefiting from solid in-migration
patterns, a well educated workforce, a large and diverse economy, and
below-average living costs.
WATER LITIGATION RULING IN COUNTY'S FAVOR: The U.S. Supreme Court's recent
decision not to hear arguments on the use of Lake Lanier as a water supply
appears to end the decades long legal challenge and concerns related to the
potential impact an adverse ruling would have had on the county's capital
planning efforts and financial operations.
PROPERTY VALUATION DECLINES A CHALLENGE: Management's ability to maintain
financial flexibility and sound reserve levels despite continued housing
pressure and assessed valuation declines is key to maintaining this rating
level.
CREDIT PROFILE
ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG
Gwinnett County is located approximately 25 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta,
the core of the ninth largest metropolitan statistical area (MSA) in the U.S. as
measured by its nonfarm employments base of 2.34 million. The regional economy
is diverse, with major employers spanning numerous industries, and is home to a
good number of Fortune 500 companies including Delta Airlines, Coca-Cola,
Kroger, AT&T, Publix Supermarkets, Cisco, Home Depot, Cox Enterprises, and
SunTrust Banks.
Gwinnett County Public Schools is the largest local employer with 19,914
employees or approximately 5% of the county's employment base. The county
government (4,801) is the second largest employer followed by Gwinnett Medical
Center. The medical center employs more than 4,100 associates and approximately
800 affiliated physicians. Specialized services include a level II trauma
center, a level III NICU, the center for neuroscience, minimally invasive
robotic surgery and comprehensive sports medicine and orthopedic care services.
A new open heart surgical center was recently completed.
The county's labor force exhibits a high level of educational attainment, and
its unemployment rate has historically fared better than the MSA, the state, and
the U.S. which remains the case today. The county's May 2012 unemployment rate
of 7.7% is improved from 8.4% in May 2011. The county has experienced steady job
growth, as monthly employment figures have improved from the same period in the
prior year for 29 consecutive months. Income levels remain slightly better than
the state and the nation.
The region has been and is expected to remain one of the fastest growing in the
nation, benefiting economic activity and job creation. Gwinnett County's
population has increased by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from
2000 to 824,941 in 2011 (though this pattern is expected to slow as the county
slowly approaches build-out).
FINANCES REMAIN STRONG FOLLOWING 2009 TAX INCREASE AND DEPARTMENT-WIDE SPENDING
CUTS
Despite multiple years of decline in the property tax digest, Gwinnett County's
financial position remains healthy, characterized by high reserve levels, ample
balance sheet liquidity, and strong fiscal management and budgetary controls.
Financial results were strongly positive in fiscal years 2010 and 2011 following
the imposition of a nearly 21% tax increase late in 2009 and expenditure savings
identified during a government wide review of department budgets and operations.
Operating surpluses (after transfers) totaled $29.8 million (6.5% of operating
expenditures and transfers out) in 2010 and $23.9 million (5.7%) in 2011. At the
close of fiscal 2011, the general fund unrestricted fund balance (the sum of the
unassigned, assigned, and committed fund balance under GASB 54) was $164.7
million or 39% of total spending.
The county's formal reserve policy is sound, requiring a minimum of two months
of reserves or 17% of spending. A portion of the unassigned fund balance,
totaling $24.4 million (almost 6% of spending), was established as a
stabilization reserve to provide the ability to maintain existing service levels
through 2013. The general fund balance sheet is highly liquid, with more than
$200 million in cash and investments at the close of 2011 representing nearly
six months of spending and 4.6x total liabilities.
The reconciliation budget adopted in June 2012 depicts no material change from
the adopted budget, but does appropriate the use of $6.3 million in reserves
related to a settlement between the county and incorporated municipalities
regarding certain special service delivery. County officials hope to eliminate
the use of fund balance by the close of the year.
TAX DIGEST YET TO STABILIZE
The housing market continues to represent a challenge as the county's tax digest
has declined by 17% from $29.4 billion in 2008 to $24.3 billion in 2012. The
county equates the tax digest decline to a loss of approximately $270 million in
aggregate property tax revenue during the period. The 2012 digest fell a more
moderate 2.6% and the county is forecasting a similar decline for 2013 before a
return to modest growth.
The Case-Shiller Quarterly Index depicts single-family home prices are declining
at a wider pace than a year prior, which suggests there is some downside risk to
the county's tax digest forecast. Fitch will continue to focus on the trend in
the tax digest and its budgetary impact on the county in future rating actions.
LOW DEBT RATIOS A STRENGTH
Of the nearly $1.2 billion in outstanding debt backed by the county's GO and
unlimited tax pledge, approximately $970 million is supported by net revenues of
the water and sewerage authority. Annual debt service coverage is consistently
well above 1.0 times (x); as a result, self-supporting credit is granted and tax
supported debt ratios are quite manageable, at 1.6% of market value and $1,183
per capita on an overall basis. Tax-supported debt service (county GOs and
revenue bonds of the development authority) total almost $12.3 million in fiscal
2012, or a low 2.8% of budgeted spending.
PENSION AND OPEB LIABILITIES MANAGEABLE; ANNUAL CONTRIBUTIONS EXCEED ACTUARIAL
REQUIREMENTS
General fund contributions for pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB)
total $35.4 million or approximately 8% of budgeted spending for fiscal 2012.
Annual contributions for both pension and OPEB continue to exceed the actuarial
required contribution (ARC). The county prudently closed its defined benefit
pension plan to new entrants in 2007 in favor of a defined contribution plan,
and the county's explicit subsidy for retiree health coverage is capped at
specific monthly limits. The unfunded liabilities related to pension and OPEB as
of Jan. 1, 2012 are a very manageable $284 million or 0.5% of market value.
At $1.5 billion the 2012-2017 capital improvement program (CIP) has been scaled
back significantly over the last several years. Water and sewer improvements
comprise the largest portion at about $680 million. The county plans to fund the
CIP from operating revenues and receipts of the SPLOST extended by voter
approval in 2008 through March 2014. No additional debt is anticipated. The
county does not have exposure to variable rate debt or derivatives.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating
Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope,
University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global
Insight, and National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011;
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria