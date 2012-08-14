(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on class B from IndyMac Loan Trust 2004-L1 by lowering it to 'D (sf)' from 'BB (sf)' (see list). We incorrectly affirmed our rating on class B at 'BB (sf)' on Jan. 13, 2010, and again on Feb. 21, 2012. We removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications in February 2012. On July 25, 2009, the scheduled maturity date, class B had not been paid in full and we should have lowered the rating to 'D (sf)'. All of the mortgage loans in this trust consist of residential lot loans. This class was bond insured by Financial Guaranty Insurance Corp. (FGIC; not rated). STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. RMBS Surveillance Credit And Cash Flow Analysis For Pre-2009 Originations, Aug. 9, 2012 -- 59 Ratings Lowered, 2 Raised, 124 Affirmed, And 1 Withdrawn On 31 U.S. RMBS Transactions Issued In 2000-2008, Feb. 21, 2012 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- 11 Ratings Lowered On Seven IndyMac U.S. Lot Loan RMBS Transactions From 2004-2007; Two Ratings Affirmed, Jan. 13, 2010 RATING CORRECTED IndyMac Loan Trust 2004-L1 Rating Class CUSIP To From B 45660YAK7 D (sf) BB (sf) (New York Ratings Team)