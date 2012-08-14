Overview
-- Chile-based state-owned copper producer Corporacion Nacional del Cobre
de Chile's operating and financial performance is in line with our
expectations of weaker copper prices and higher production costs.
-- We are affirming our 'A' ratings on the company.
-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the Chilean
government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to
Codelco in the event of financial distress.
Rating Action
On Aug. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' ratings
on Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Codelco reflect our opinion that there is a very high
likelihood that the government of the Republic of Chile (foreign currency:
A+/Positive/A-1; local currency: AA/Positive/A-1+) would provide timely and
sufficient support to Codelco in the event of financial distress. We also
assess Codelco's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb-'.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we base our
view of a very high likelihood of extraordinary government support on the
following factors:
-- Codelco's very important role in the Chilean economy, representing a
large portion of the country's exports and fiscal revenues; and
-- Its very strong link with the Chilean government, based mainly on the
government's 100% ownership of Codelco, which, in our view, should continue to
influence the company's credit quality. Coldelco's debt authorization, budget
approval, and tax and dividend payments also demonstrate its very strong link
to the Chilean government.
Codelco's SACP reflects its strong business risk profile and significant
financial risk profile. We expect the company to maintain its strong market
position as the world's largest integrated copper mining company and
second-largest producer of molybdenum, with ample high-grade copper ore
reserves, a competitive cost structure, and integrated operations, including
copper refining and smelting. The negative factors are the industry's inherent
cyclicality, which causes volatile cash flow generation, the company's lack of
geographic diversification for production because all of its operations are in
Chile, its heavy tax and dividend burden, and its aggressive expansion plans.
High capital expenditures and an aggressive dividend policy led to a
significant increase in debt in the past three years, and we expect this trend
to continue as Codelco executes its major new mining development projects
through 2015. We view these investments as crucial for Codelco to sustain its
volume sales in the next several years, as existing mines are depleted. Our
base case assumes that Codelco will be successful at the exploration of its
new assets at its projected cash costs. As new ore bodies will help boost ore
grades and the company is investing heavily to cut operating costs, we assume
Codelco will successfully strengthen its cost position in the next few years.
That, combined with the assumption of copper prices in accordance with
Standard & Poor's base metals price deck (long-term copper prices of $2.25 per
pound), which are conservative, result in our assumption of stable EBITDA
margins, relative to currently 43%, in the next several years.
Total adjusted debt to EBITDA, which reached about 1x for the 12 months ended
March 31, 2012, will likely increase to about 3.7x by fiscal 2014, mainly as a
result of the heavy projected capital expenditures, but still in line with the
company's SACP. We assume as our base case that the Chilean government will
remain supportive to Codelco's capital needs in the next few years, allowing
for the company to retain part of its profits to fund capital expenditures.
Still, we expect Codelco to keep distributing significant amounts of dividends
in the next several years, leading to negative free cash flows, which, along
with the need to rely on refinancing of debt maturities, result in higher
total debt and lower cash reserves. Weak cash flow protection measures
constrain our assessment of Codelco's SACP in the medium term.
Liquidity
We assess Codelco's liquidity as adequate based on the company's strong
financial flexibility and very good standing in credit markets because of its
ownership by the government. These factors offset our expectation for
recurring low to negative free operating cash flow generation and an
aggressive dividend policy. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $1.2
billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term principal maturities of
about $900 million.
Although the company does not have committed credit lines, it enjoys very
strong access to banking and capital markets, as evidenced by the successful
new issuance of $2 billion in 10- and 30-year bonds in July. Codelco's
outstanding debt does not include financial covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the Chilean government
will provide timely and sufficient support to Codelco in the event of
financial distress. Rating upside is limited at this point, given the
company's aggressive financial policy, which constrains its SACP. We could
lower the ratings if Codelco's financial profile significantly deteriorates
(for example, if total debt to EBITDA exceeds 4x) and erodes its SACP, or the
company's importance to the Chilean government diminishes, which we currently
do not expect.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metal Price Assumptions For The Short
Term And For 2013 And Beyond, June 8, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology and Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals
Industry, June 22, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.