BRIEF-Highland Partners NV LLC raises $9.7 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $9.7 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r6bBiA)
Aug 14 Reinsurance Group of America Inc : * Moodys rates rga sub debt at baa2(hyb); stable outlook * Rpt-moodys rates rga sub debt at baa2(hyb); stable outlook
* Technology Crossover Ventures reports open market sale of 1.4 mln shares of Rapid7 Inc's common stock on June 6 at $18 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sDQtCt) Further company coverage: