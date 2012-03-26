March 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Arch Capital Group
Ltd.'s (ACGL) new $325 million issue of non-cumulative perpetual
preferred shares, series C. A full list of Fitch's existing ratings on ACGL and
its subsidiaries, which were not affected by today's action, follows at the end
of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
ACGL intends to use the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding $200
million 8% series A non-cumulative preferred shares and $125 million 7.875%
series B non-cumulative preferred shares. Consequently, financial leverage
ratios are not expected to change with preferred securities of $325 million or
approximately 7% of total shareholders' equity. Fitch's hybrid securities rating
methodology allocates 100% of the preferred shares' principal to equity in
evaluating financial leverage.
ACGL's equity-credit-adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio (including accumulated
other comprehensive income) is a very modest 8% at Dec. 31, 2011, down slightly
from 8.1% at year-end 2010. ACGL's operating earnings-based interest and
preferred dividend coverage declined to 6.2 times (x) in 2011 following a very
strong 11.4x in 2010, as earnings were adversely affected by the catastrophe
losses. Fitch's expectation is that run-rate operating earnings-based coverage
levels will return to strong levels of at least 9x.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include sizable adverse
prior year reserve development that caused Fitch to question ACGL's better than
peer underwriting results and lower than peer underwriting volatility. In
addition, increases in underwriting leverage above 1.0x net written
premiums-to-equity ratio or equity-credit adjusted financial leverage above 25%
could generate negative rating pressure.
Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term given ACGL's
current business profile and challenges in the competitive property/casualty
market rate environment. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over
the long term include continued favorable underwriting results in line with
higher rated property/casualty (re)insurer peers; material improvement in key
financial metrics (e.g. net premiums written to equity and assets to equity) to
more overcapitalized levels; and enhanced competitive positioning, while
maintaining run-rate earnings and low earnings volatility.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Arch Capital Group, Ltd.
--$325 million 6.75% series C non-cumulative preferred shares at 'BBB'.
Fitch currently rates ACGL and its subsidiaries as follows:
Arch Capital Group, Ltd.
--Issuer Default Rating 'A';
--$300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes due 2034 'A-';
--$200 million 8% series A non-cumulative preferred shares 'BBB';
--$125 million 7.875% series B non-cumulative preferred shares 'BBB'.
Arch Reinsurance Ltd.
Arch Reinsurance Company
Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting Limited
Arch Insurance Company
Arch Excess and Surplus Insurance Company
Arch Specialty Insurance Company
Arch Indemnity Insurance Company
Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited
--Insurer Financial Strength 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011);
--'Fitch Affirms Arch Capital's Ratings; Outlook Stable' (Feb. 22, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology