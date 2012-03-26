March 26 - Overview
-- We are affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on Durham
Region.
-- Durham has low tax-supported debt and strong liquidity support.
-- The stable outlook reflects what we view as the region's manageable
debt burden.
Rating Action
On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA'
long-term issuer credit rating on the Regional Municipality of Durham. The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on Durham, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Stable/A-1+), reflects
our opinion of the following:
-- Durham's excellent operating performances in recent years. The
region's strong budgetary cash flows from operations have generally ranged
between 15% and 20% of operating revenues (Standard & Poor's adjusted) in the
past decade, averaging 17% of operating revenues in the past five years, which
we consider very strong. Strong budgetary performances have allowed Durham to
generally increase its financial reserves and fund a significant portion of
its capital program through internal cash flow generation and reserves, thus
minimizing its debt issuance. After-capital spending balances have also been
quite robust, ranging from 4% to 10% of total revenues in the same period
(Standard & Poor's adjusted);
-- The region's strong liquidity position, which represented about 112%
of operating expenditures in 2010. This is robust compared with that of
similarly rated global peers, although slightly below average compared with
that of similarly rated domestic peers. Durham's currently large reserves
contribute significantly to its strong net creditor position that largely
underpins the rating.
-- Low and stable tax-supported debt levels. Durham's tax-supported debt
as a percent of total revenues fell modestly to about 18% in 2010 from about
19% in 2009 and more than 32% in 2005. This is lower than that of similarly
rated global peers and many domestic peers. We expect that the region's
tax-supported debt burden as a percent of total revenues will increase in the
next five years, peaking at about 54% in 2013, reflecting borrowing for its
capital program. However, we expect that Durham's tax-supported debt service
burden should still remain manageable.
Slightly offsetting these strengths, in our view, are:
-- Limited financial flexibility to manage operating expenditures in the
medium term should growth continue, given budgetary pressures common to all
municipalities with growing populations to fund police, transit, and other
services. Mitigating this, in our view, are Durham's strong management culture
in cost-containment efforts and the added flexibility due to the region's low
tax-supported debt burden; and
-- Some residual economic uncertainty pertaining to prospects for a
sustained economic recovery and its impact on the auto sector.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Durham's tax-supported debt
burden will remain manageable and rise materially above our current
expectation for it to peak 54% of total revenues in 2013 and that the region
will not lose its net creditor position in the next two years. It also
reflects our expectation that the region's economy will continue to recover in
the next year alongside our expectation of 1%-2% real GDP growth in Ontario.
An unexpected material and sustained deterioration in the global economy,
which may affect Durham's economy; a sustained decrease in liquidity; and a
significant increase in its tax-supported debt burden beyond that outlined in
its current capital plan, could exert downward pressure on the rating.
Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20,
2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Durham (Regional Municipality of)
Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured AAA
