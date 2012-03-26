March 26 - Overview -- We are affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on Durham Region. -- Durham has low tax-supported debt and strong liquidity support. -- The stable outlook reflects what we view as the region's manageable debt burden. Rating Action On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on the Regional Municipality of Durham. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on Durham, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Stable/A-1+), reflects our opinion of the following: -- Durham's excellent operating performances in recent years. The region's strong budgetary cash flows from operations have generally ranged between 15% and 20% of operating revenues (Standard & Poor's adjusted) in the past decade, averaging 17% of operating revenues in the past five years, which we consider very strong. Strong budgetary performances have allowed Durham to generally increase its financial reserves and fund a significant portion of its capital program through internal cash flow generation and reserves, thus minimizing its debt issuance. After-capital spending balances have also been quite robust, ranging from 4% to 10% of total revenues in the same period (Standard & Poor's adjusted); -- The region's strong liquidity position, which represented about 112% of operating expenditures in 2010. This is robust compared with that of similarly rated global peers, although slightly below average compared with that of similarly rated domestic peers. Durham's currently large reserves contribute significantly to its strong net creditor position that largely underpins the rating. -- Low and stable tax-supported debt levels. Durham's tax-supported debt as a percent of total revenues fell modestly to about 18% in 2010 from about 19% in 2009 and more than 32% in 2005. This is lower than that of similarly rated global peers and many domestic peers. We expect that the region's tax-supported debt burden as a percent of total revenues will increase in the next five years, peaking at about 54% in 2013, reflecting borrowing for its capital program. However, we expect that Durham's tax-supported debt service burden should still remain manageable. Slightly offsetting these strengths, in our view, are: -- Limited financial flexibility to manage operating expenditures in the medium term should growth continue, given budgetary pressures common to all municipalities with growing populations to fund police, transit, and other services. Mitigating this, in our view, are Durham's strong management culture in cost-containment efforts and the added flexibility due to the region's low tax-supported debt burden; and -- Some residual economic uncertainty pertaining to prospects for a sustained economic recovery and its impact on the auto sector. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Durham's tax-supported debt burden will remain manageable and rise materially above our current expectation for it to peak 54% of total revenues in 2013 and that the region will not lose its net creditor position in the next two years. It also reflects our expectation that the region's economy will continue to recover in the next year alongside our expectation of 1%-2% real GDP growth in Ontario. An unexpected material and sustained deterioration in the global economy, which may affect Durham's economy; a sustained decrease in liquidity; and a significant increase in its tax-supported debt burden beyond that outlined in its current capital plan, could exert downward pressure on the rating. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Durham (Regional Municipality of) Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured AAA Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.