March 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five classes of notes issued by Inman Square Funding I, Ltd./Corp. (Inman Square I), as follows: --$4,553,578 class II-fixed notes at 'Csf'; --$19,515,334 class II-floating notes at 'Csf'; --$22,725,815 class III-fixed notes at 'Csf'; --$4,396,753 class IV-fixed notes at 'Csf'; --$14,948,843 class IV-floating notes at 'Csf'. This review was conducted under the framework described in the reports 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs'. The Structured Finance Portfolio Credit Model (SF PCM) and Fitch's cash flow model were not used in this review because the portfolio's expected losses from distressed and defaulted collateral (rated 'CC' or lower) significantly exceeds the credit enhancement levels for all notes. Additionally, structural features were determined to have minimal impact in the context of the classes' ratings. As a result, Fitch still believes that default appears inevitable at or prior to maturity for all the remaining classes of notes. The class II-fixed and class II-floating notes (together, class II) continue to receive accrued interest due but are not expected to receive full principal repayment. The class III-fixed, class IV-fixed and class IV-floating notes are no longer receiving interest or principal distributions and are not expected to receive any proceeds going forward. Inman Square I is a cash flow structured finance (SF) collateralized debt obligation (CDO) that closed on Oct. 20, 2004 and is monitored by TCW Asset Management Company. The portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage-backed securities (83.5%), SF CDOs (8.8%), commercial asset-backed securities (6.4%), and corporate CDOs (1.3%) from 1999 through 2004 vintage transactions. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011).