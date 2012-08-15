UPDATE 1-New York City curb on sex shops is constitutional -NY top court
* Zoning restrictions meant to enhance quality of life (Adds New York City, industry executive's comments)
Aug 15 CEPS a.s. (CEPS)
* Moody's assigns A2 issuer rating to CEPS; stable outlook
* Zoning restrictions meant to enhance quality of life (Adds New York City, industry executive's comments)
June 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.