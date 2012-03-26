March 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BB' senior unsecured rating to the perpetual notes to be issued by
Magnesita Finance Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Magnesita Refratarios S.A.
(Magnesita; BB/Stable/--).
The rating on the notes reflects the credit quality of Magnesita, which
irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the notes. The notes will rank
equal to Magnesita's other
unsecured and unsubordinated debts.
The rating on Magnesita reflects our expectation that Magnesita's capital
structure will continue to improve as its total debt reduces further and its
cash flow increases when it concludes its capital expenditures on further
integration intended to reduce costs. The ratings also reflect the risks that
the company faces as a business with great exposure to the cyclicality of its
main customers, in the steel and cement industries, and the recent increase in
raw material prices, including magnesite sinter and graphite.
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Magnesita will be
able to sustain strong liquidity and improve its operating profitability
gradually, even amid more challenging operating conditions in the near term.
Prospects for the company's credit metrics in the intermediate term are
positive, in our view, given its improving market position outside of Brazil,
its increasing vertical integration, and the positive demand for refractories.
We could lower the ratings if liquidity deteriorates because of market or cost
conditions, or if credit metrics weaken, for instance, to a sustained adjusted
total debt to EBITDA of more than 5.0x and a funds from operations to adjusted
total debt of less than 12%. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, because
we have already incorporated in our ratings the company's margin recovery and
deleveraging trend.
RATINGS LIST
Magnesita Refratarios S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/--
Magnesita Finance Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BB
