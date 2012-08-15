Aug 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the announced
agreement to settle reached by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB; AA-/Stable/A-1+)
and The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) has no immediate
impact on our ratings on Standard Chartered PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) and its
subsidiaries. The settlement would include a $340 million civil penalty, which
we believe would have an impact on the bank's 2012 profitability, but would not
be significant enough to weaken its capitalization materially, in our view. As
part of the settlement, the hearing on the matters raised by the DFS would be
adjourned. One of the objectives of that hearing had been to assess whether the
DFS should revoke the license of SCB's New York branch.
The full extent of the legal and regulatory actions against the group
remains uncertain at this time as the group will continue to engage with other
U.S. authorities. We will continue to monitor developments and, where needed,
consider any implications for the group's reputation, revenue-generating
capability, and profitability (see "Ratings On Standard Chartered PLC And
Subsidiaries Not Immediately Affected By Investigation On Violation Of U.S.
Law," published Aug. 7, 2012).