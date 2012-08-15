Aug 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB' subordinated debt rating to Reinsurance Group of America Inc.'s (RGA)
$400 million 30-year subordinated notes due 2042. The issue is a
drawdown from RGA's universal shelf program. RGA expects to use the proceeds
from the notes to fund general corporate purposes. The rating on this issuance
is one notch higher than our rating on the company's junior subordinated issue
(maturing in 2065) due to the absence of mandatory deferral of interest
triggers, which are present in the earlier issue. RGA will still have the right
to defer the interest payments on this issue for up to five years. We expect
RGA's leverage, including the above transaction, to be below 30% and for
interest coverage to be about 8x--both are within our tolerances for the rating
level.
The 'AA-' insurer financial strength ratings on RGA Reinsurance Co. and the
'A-' counterparty credit rating on parent RGA reflect the group's very strong
competitive position in the life reinsurance market, in particular, in the
North American market, and very strong and stable operating performance.
However we note the declining cession rate in RGA's key North American market
and that growth opportunities are taking place in noncore competencies.
RATINGS LIST
Reinsurance Group of America Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable
NEW RATING
Reinsurance Group of America Inc.
$400 mil sub notes due 2042 BBB