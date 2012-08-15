Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's
(Oncor) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and short-term IDR at
'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed Oncor's security ratings. (A complete list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.) The Rating
Outlook is Stable. More than $6 billion of debt is affected by today's rating
actions.
Oncor continues to deliver strong operational and financial performance, which
is driven by a rebound in sales volume growth, balanced outcome in the 2011
distribution rate case and strong growth in transmission investments with
constructive recovery mechanisms. These factors have led to a steady improvement
in key credit metrics. Fitch expects Oncor's profitability and credit metrics to
continue to appreciate over the 2012 to 2016 forecast period led by significant
transmission build out that is well supported by constructive regulation.
Management's recent refinancing initiatives of pushing out debt maturities till
2015 and upsizing the corporate revolver have lowered re-financing risk in light
of the concerns surrounding the financial health of its ultimate parent.
Oncor is spending more than $5 billion over 2012 to 2016 in capital expenditure,
a majority of which is driven by transmission grid expansion and the Competitive
Renewable Energy Zone (CREZ) projects. Various tracker mechanisms allow Oncor to
earn a return on transmission related capital investment with minimal regulatory
lag. Oncor has been successful in achieving reasonable resolution to its
regulatory rate filings, including the most recent distribution rate case in
2011. In addition, following the passage of Senate Bill 1693, the Public Utility
Commission of Texas (PUCT) approved the periodic rate adjustment rule in
September 2011 that allows utilities to file for recovery of distribution
investments between rate reviews.
Oncor's profitability since 4Q'09 has benefited from a rebound in the Texas
economy that resulted in a recovery of electricity demand from the large
commercial and industrial sector. Even with a modest growth expectation in
electric sales, Fitch expects Oncor's Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation and
Taxes (EBITDA) to Interest ratio to approach 5.1 times (x) and Debt to EBITDA to
be in the 3.3x range, which is strong as compared to Fitch's guideline ratio for
a low risk, regulated, 'BBB' issuer. Fitch expects Oncor's Funds Flow from
Operations (FFO) metrics to be robust in 2012 driven by bonus depreciation and
thereafter decline to 17-18% range for the balance of the forecast period.
Fitch considers the key rating factors for Oncor to be: 1) the stability of
existing regulated utility cash flows; (2) relatively strong service territory;
(3) strong credit ratios relative to the rating level; (4) effective
ring-fencing from a highly leveraged parent company, Energy Future Holdings
Corp. (EFH); and (5) potential financial exposure in the event of bankruptcy
filing of EFH and/or Texas Competitive Electric Holdings Company LLC (TCEH),
EFH's indirect, non-regulated subsidiary.
Fitch continues to believe that strong ring-fenced mechanisms isolate Oncor's
credit profile from that of its ultimate parent and is a key driver of the wide
ratings differential between Oncor and rest of the EFH group. In March 2012,
Fitch downgraded TCEH's IDR to 'CC' from 'CCC' implying that default of some
kind appears probable at some point in the future. Due to inter-company
linkages, Fitch also downgraded the IDRs of EFH and Energy Future Intermediate
Holding Company LLC (EFIH) to 'CC' from 'CCC'.
In the event that EFH/EFIH and TCEH file for bankruptcy, Oncor's financial
profile could be affected to the extent of accounts and note receivables
outstanding since TCEH accounts for approximately one-thirds of Oncor's
revenues. Moreover, Oncor's capital market access could become constrained until
bankruptcy proceedings are resolved. Fitch acknowledges that Oncor has begun to
take steps to limit these potential ramifications. Last week's amendment to
EFH's pension plan significantly reduces the pension exposure for Oncor in case
of bankruptcy filing of EFH.
Relative to its peers, Oncor's has limited source of equity funding given the
financial health of its parent. Oncor has been severely curtailing the upstream
dividends in order to maintain equity to capital within the 40% maximum
PUCT-required level given its large capital spending plans. As of June 30, 2012,
Oncor's regulatory capital structure was 59% debt and 41% equity.
Recent steps taken by Oncor to redeem its 2013 debt maturities well in advance
and upsize its corporate revolving facility to $2.4 billion mitigates concerns
regarding capital access should EFH/EFIH file for bankruptcy. As of June 30,
2012, Oncor's corporate revolving facility, due October 2016, had borrowings of
$935 million and letter of credits outstanding of $6 million. The drawn balances
are large and reflect a heavy capex spend for 2012; Oncor typically draws on its
corporate revolver to fund capital work in progress and subsequently replaces
the drawn balances with permanent financing. Fitch expects Oncor to access
capital markets on a timely basis to repay borrowings under the revolver.
Triggers for Future Rating Actions
Positive rating actions for Oncor are not anticipated at this time. However,
negative ratings actions could be triggered by the following factors:
--Texas Regulation: Fitch expects a balanced regulatory environment for Oncor.
Any unexpected adverse outcomes in future rate cases could result in credit
rating downgrades.
--Change in Ownership: Any potential change in ownership of Oncor would need to
be evaluated in context of the potential new ring-fencing arrangements
implemented to preserve the credit quality of the company.
--Potential Bankruptcy Filing by EFH/EFIH and TCEH: Negative rating actions by
Fitch could result depending upon Oncor's financial exposure to TCEH at the time
of the filing. Fitch continues to believe that the ring-fencing measures for
Oncor are strong, and the assets of Oncor should not be consolidated in the
event of bankruptcy of EFH. Any decision to the contrary during potential
bankruptcy proceedings could lead to ratings downgrade for Oncor.
Fitch affirms the following ratings for Oncor:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior secured debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.